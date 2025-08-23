Nandito Ako, Alipin, Kahel na Langit, Panalangin: Which one is your 'Yearner' anthem?

OPM continues to stretch its emotional range and sonic palette, and 2025’s standout “Yearner” lineup offers a soul-soothing collection of songs that speak to longing, vulnerability, and the kind of love that lingers long after the last chorus fades.

These tracks don’t just tug at heartstrings, they unravel your memories.

Here’s a look at the four songs defining TikTok’s most emotionally intelligent playlist recently:

“Nandito Ako” – Rob Deniel

Rob Deniel’s latest hugot anthem recent rendition in Wish 101 is a masterclass in quiet devotion.

With his signature retro-pop stylings and velvet vocals, “Nandito Ako” doesn’t beg, it waits. The song’s gentle instrumentation and lyrical restraint make it a go-to for late-night playlists and unspoken confessions. It’s not just a declaration, it’s a presence.

Listen and feel every word of Rob Deniel’s ‘Nandito Ako,’ one of the most loved hugot OPM love songs of 2025.

“Alipin” – Khel Pangilinan

Khel Pangilinan breathes new life into the classic “Alipin,” transforming it into a 2025 anthem of emotional surrender. His rendition is raw and reverent, less about weakness, more about the strength it takes to love without pride. The track has become a staple in OPM ballad playlists, proving that vulnerability is timeless.

“Alipin” is a slow burn that aches in all the right places, with Khel’s voice carrying the weight of every unreciprocated feeling.

“Kahel na Langit” – Maki

Maki’s “Kahel na Langit” is the emotional centerpiece of his debut album Kolorcoaster, released June 13, 2025. The track paints longing in warm hues, sunsets, memory, and the ache of absence.

With poetic lyrics like “Hanggang may kahel na langit, maiisip kita,” Maki captures the kind of love that outlives time.

“Kahel na Langit” explores a different emotional landscape, blending joy, longing, and affection into a bittersweet masterpiece.

“Panalangin” – APO Hiking Society

Still as resonant as ever, “Panalangin” made a powerful return in 2025 through a live Wish Bus performance and a surprise duet with Beabadoobee.

The classic, first released in 1980, remains a prayer for enduring love. In a year of modern heartbreak anthems, APO’s timeless sincerity reminds us that some emotions don’t need updating, they just need remembering.

“Panalangin ko sa habang buhay / Makapiling ka, makasama ka…”

The 2025 Yearner lineup of your TikTok FYP is a mood board for every kind of yearning. Whether you’re nursing a quiet ache, celebrating a love that endures, or simply vibing with your feelings, these songs offer a safe space to feel deeply and unapologetically.