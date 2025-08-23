MIAA justifies NAIA terminal fee hike

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the impending terminal fee hike, set to take effect on 14 September, will fund improvements at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and help cover security operations.

MIAA head executive assistant Atty. Manuel Jeffrey David said Saturday that under the concession agreement, the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) will go to the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s operator.

“San Miguel [Corp.] doesn’t get 100 percent of it. A portion also goes to the Office for Transportation Security, which guards the X-ray machines inside the airport,” David said.

He added the fees would allow NNIC to pursue projects such as a new Terminal 4 between Terminals 1 and 2, and a Terminal 5 at the former Philippine Village Hotel site.

Once completed, Terminal 3 will handle only international flights, while Terminals 4 and 5 will serve domestic passengers.

Other upgrades, including e-gates and self-check-in kiosks, are expected by September 2026.

David stressed that NAIA’s PSC is not the highest in ASEAN. “By 14 September, NAIA’s PSC will be P950, slightly higher than CAAP-controlled airports at P900,” he said.

He added that higher PSC rates are tied to delivering a “world-class airport,” but NNIC must meet key performance indicators under its 15-year concession agreement.

MIAA noted that NAIA’s land area cannot be expanded, but air traffic capacity will increase from 42 to 48 movements per hour, the international standard, even with two runways serving five terminals.