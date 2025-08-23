Medusa’s touch

A new concept within the area of The Palace Manila in Uptown Bonifacio Global City recently opened its doors — Medusa.
The stand-alone destination in the complex is the latest ultimate setting and the country’s First Supper Club presenting a contemporary concept that fuses dining and nightlife.
Medusa showcases impressive Art Deco influences with tropical details in its interiors. The new luxe habitué boasts of brilliant and thoughtful lighting, spatial rhythm and layered textures. Deep-toned velvets, high-gloss lacquer, marble, mirrored surfaces and tinted brass define the palette, while programmable lighting shifts the mood throughout the night.
At the centerpiece is a sculptural oval bar. Collaboration with Filipino artists and fabricators add local depth, with custom furniture and hand-painted murals enhancing the narrative. Every detail is intentional, designed to create an experience.
The venue has a total capacity of 220 guests. It also features a private dining room that seats 12 guests and two semi-private rooms that each accommodate up to nice, ideal for hosting clients or celebrating special occasions.
At the heart of the space is a striking central oval bar, the perfect spot to sip signature cocktails. Upon arrival is a dedicated welcome bar and a smaller lounge bar tucked away before the main room. Their elevated approach to contemporary entertainment offers a variety of intimate and social seating options catering to every kind of evening.
The supper club presents a social atmosphere that brings together good food and great cocktails. The menu features reimagined comfort and bistro dishes, designed to pair with an equally thoughtful cocktail and bottle service program.
The menu was crafted by two globally-renowned culinary consultants, chefs Lisa Revilla and David Thien Chow Kang — a powerhouse duo whose backgrounds span Michelin-starred kitchens and globally-celebrated restaurants. Filipina chef Lisa Revilla trained under Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck before leading as executive chef at The Dempsey Cookhouse by Jean-Georges in Singapore.
While he was born in Bordeaux, Chef David trained in some of France’s top kitchens, including Cordeillan Bages and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. He also served as executive chef of Corner House in Singapore.
Daily executions and culinary operations at Medusa are led by executive chef Ruther Sandico who was an executive chef of the Bistronomia Group and part of the pre-opening team at Skye, The Park Lane Hong Kong under chef Lee Adams. His career includes time at Rhodes W1 in Grosvenor House Dubai and the opening team of Nobu Hotel Manila.
Together, all these chefs bring technical skills, creativity and deep global perspective into Medusa’s covetable menu.
Medusa’s supper to late-nights offerings:
* Supper (6 to 10 p.m.): A full dining experience for those craving a well-curated night, designed for both personal moments and refined social affairs.
* Late-night socials (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.): Transition into a more vibrant atmosphere where bottle service, bespoke cocktails, late night bites and curated entertainment define the evening. Complementing the menu is an inspired cocktail program, merging classic techniques with modern artistry, delivering unique, sensory-driven creations tailored to Manila’s most discerning palates.
Dress Code: Elegant casual
Operating Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.