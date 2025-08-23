Medusa’s touch

A new concept within the area of The Palace Manila in Uptown Bonifacio Global City recently opened its doors — Medusa.

The stand-alone destination in the complex is the latest ultimate setting and the country’s First Supper Club presenting a contemporary concept that fuses dining and nightlife.

Medusa showcases impressive Art Deco influences with tropical details in its interiors. The new luxe habitué boasts of brilliant and thoughtful lighting, spatial rhythm and layered textures. Deep-toned velvets, high-gloss lacquer, marble, mirrored surfaces and tinted brass define the palette, while programmable lighting shifts the mood throughout the night.

At the centerpiece is a sculptural oval bar. Collaboration with Filipino artists and fabricators add local depth, with custom furniture and hand-painted murals enhancing the narrative. Every detail is intentional, designed to create an experience.

The venue has a total capacity of 220 guests. It also features a private dining room that seats 12 guests and two semi-private rooms that each accommodate up to nice, ideal for hosting clients or celebrating special occasions.

At the heart of the space is a striking central oval bar, the perfect spot to sip signature cocktails. Upon arrival is a dedicated welcome bar and a smaller lounge bar tucked away before the main room. Their elevated approach to contemporary entertainment offers a variety of intimate and social seating options catering to every kind of evening.