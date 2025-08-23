Malaluan powers PLDT past Cignal

Already a dominant force with its champion PVL On Tour roster, PLDT continues to solidify its status as the team to beat in the PVL Invitational, now with an added layer of firepower in prized rookie Alleiah Malaluan.

With her entry, the High Speed Hitters are evolving into an even more formidable unit, showcasing a lethal blend of youth, experience and depth across the frontline.

Malaluan, who earned national team recognition with her selection to Alas Pilipinas, delivered yet another double-digit performance, scoring 12 points in PLDT’s swift 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 dismantling of the Cignal HD Spikers at the Philsports Arena in Pasig Saturday.

Her display of versatility – combining power hits, off-the-block placements, off-speed shots, backrow attacks and aces – has quickly made her an integral part of PLDT’s system under head coach Rald Ricafort.

She first impressed with a top-scoring 11-point debut against Chery Tiggo in the tournament opener Thursday, spiked a 13 digs and nine receptions, a commanding outing that even allowed Ricafort to rest key veterans Savi Davison and Kim Dy. With Malaluan now in the mix, PLDT’s frontline is nothing short of stacked – boasting size, talent, skill and scoring from all angles.

“It pushes me to raise the bar even higher, kasi alam ko my ates are there to guide me sa loob ng court,” said Malaluan after earning her second straight Best Player of the Game award in as many matches as a pro.

“They always assure me – every time I make a mistake, they tell me, ‘Okay lang, bawi ka,’” added the former La Salle standout, crediting her veteran teammates’ support and guidance for helping her grow into a stronger and better player.

Cignal looked poised to extend the match after taking control midway through the third set, pulling ahead 19-16 off an Ethan Arce ace – the HD Spikers’ biggest lead of the game.

But right on cue, the High Speed Hitters, unfazed by their rivals’ surge, responded with a three-point run powered by Dy, a rare clever push from Kath Arado, and a misfire from Judith Abil.

Still, Cignal refused to fold. Erika Santos fired a crosscourt kill to regain the lead, but PLDT had an answer for every Cignal attempt. The two teams traded blows, forcing two more ties, before Davison drilled a crosscourt hit that barely caught the sideline, putting PLDT ahead, 22-21.

Cignal then made an unsuccessful ball-in/ball-out challenge. Rookie Jessa Ordiales tied it once more with an off-the-block hit against Davison, who bounced back with another crosscourt shot that led to a floor touch violation, giving PLDT back the lead.

A later video replay, however, showed that the ball had actually been saved by Pearl Ann Denura, but the HD Spikers had no challenges left. With that, the High Speed Hitters surged to match point.

After a brief exchange, PLDT sealed the set – and the one-hour, 21-minute match – when Ordiales’ push sailed wide.