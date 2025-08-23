LTO suspends license of official in viral reckless driving crash in Zamboanga

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Saturday it has suspended the driver’s license of one of its personnel in Zamboanga Peninsula after he figured in a reckless driving incident that went viral online.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said the official, assigned to the Human Resources and Management Office of LTO Regional Office 9, was ordered to surrender his license to Regional Director retired police general Roderick Minong.

“This is proof that we neither condone nor tolerate traffic regulations violation within our ranks. As a member of the LTO family, it is our obligation to be the model of road safety and responsible driving,” Mendoza said.

A show cause order was also issued to the erring official, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make roads safe for all users.

Based on an initial probe, the officer was driving a pickup truck from Pagadian City to Zamboanga City when he suddenly sped off, causing the vehicle to plunge into a swamp. The crash was caught on video and widely circulated online.

Authorities are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante.

The official faces charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which carries the penalty of license revocation. Depending on the outcome of the probe, he may also face administrative sanctions.

Mendoza said the officer was directed to attend a hearing via Zoom as part of due process and to give him an opportunity to explain his side.