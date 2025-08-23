Liza Diño pays heartfelt tribute to husband Ice Seguerra

Actress and public servant Liza Diño took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt tribute to her husband, singer-songwriter and OPM icon Ice Seguerra, as he marked another milestone in his remarkable career.

Reflecting on his 38 years in the industry, Liza praised Ice for his longevity, resilience, and ability to continuously evolve while staying true to himself. “Some careers last years, yours has lasted generations… still active, still evolving, still finding new audiences… and yes, still very much loved,” she wrote, calling his success a rare and inspiring feat.

Liza highlighted Ice’s journey from a beloved child star to a respected OPM icon at 42, emphasizing how his natural talent and hard work have allowed him to thrive across decades. She shared how proud she and their daughter Amara are of his artistry, while also noting that Ice’s parents would surely be proud of the full-circle journey he has achieved.

“What makes this even more special,” she added, “is that you never compromised who you are. Minahal ka ng tao as Aiza, through every chapter, at hanggang ngayon — just Being ICE.”

The touching message not only celebrated Ice’s latest recognition but also honored the unwavering love and respect he continues to earn from fans and family alike.