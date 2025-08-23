Lady Kitty Spencer with rarely-seen 66-year-old husband spotted in St. Tropez

Lady Kitty Spencer was seen enjoying a holiday in Saint-Tropez with her mother and rarely-seen husband on Tuesday.

The late Princess Diana's niece, Lady Spencer, 34, was joined by her mother, Victoria Aitken, 60, and her South African billionaire husband, Michael Lewis, 66, during a French vacation at Club 55 on Pampelonne Beach in Ramatuelle.

Spencer wore a red, white, and green floral-themed outfit, paired with a simple hair bun and sunglasses. Her mother, a fellow British model, opted for an elegant look with a flowy white dress and matching bag. Meanwhile, Lewis kept it casual in a light blue polo shirt and beach shorts.

Spencer and Lewis married in July 2021 at Villa Aldobrandini, after postponing their wedding for two years due to the pandemic. In April 2023, they were blessed with a daughter named Athena.