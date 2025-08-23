Lacson: Senators not exempt from scrutiny in flood control project anomalies

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday warned that lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are not exempt from suspicion in the growing controversy surrounding anomalous and non-existent flood control projects.

In a radio interview, Lacson underscored that both senators and members of the House of Representatives have the power to propose insertions or amendments to the national budget, a process he described as having long been vulnerable to abuse.

“I am not saying it's just members of the House,” Lacson said. "It is possible that some senators introduce insertions for such projects, and may even profit from the 25% share for the 'funder' or proponent of the insertions from the flood control project costs.”

Asked if senators could be involved in the alleged irregularities, Lacson responded: “I’ll put it this way. There may be senators and House members who may be connected to anomalous flood control projects.”

Lacson, known for his anti-corruption stance, stressed the importance of not naming individuals without solid evidence. Thus, naming senators for now is not the right time.

He vowed only to release findings once they are backed by verified data.

Lacson has been vocal about the need for transparency in the budget process, especially in light of reports on “ghost” infrastructure projects, most notably in the First Engineering District of Bulacan.

Lacson noted that both senators and House members can propose insertions to the budget, with some lawmakers using budget amendments not just to serve constituents but also to secure campaign promises—or worse, personal kickbacks.

He also claimed that lawmakers who propose insertions for infrastructure projects may have the “right” to choose the contractors for the projects.

“When you insert, you have a claim, or royalty, or the right to choose the contractor for the project,” he explained.

He reiterated his call for full disclosure in the budget process, particularly the public naming of lawmakers who push for insertions. Such transparency, Lacson said, will help trace responsibility for questionable projects and serve as a deterrent to corruption.

“It will be easier to trace anomalous or ghost projects to the congressman or senator who proposed insertions for it,” he said.

Lacson described the systemic corruption as fueled by "hubris"—an overconfidence among those involved, leading them to disregard public accountability in favor of personal gain.

"It's hubris. Those involved in the corruption have become overconfident such that they disregard public perception, opinion, and need," he said. "They close their eyes to the public in favor of their greed.”

In his privilege speech on August 20, Lacson exposed a network of anomalous flood control projects, prompting heightened public scrutiny.

He now urges citizens to report irregularities through channels like the SumbongSaPangulo platform to ensure accountability.

I am hoping the endgame is that the big fish will be held accountable—charged, prosecuted, convicted, and jailed, so they will not be emulated,” Lacson said.

“So long as there are those who exploit the system, others will follow their bad example.”