La Salle rips Letran, bags 4th straight win

De La Salle University extended its winning streak to four games in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge, after overcoming Letran College, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, on Saturday at the Paco Arena Sports and Events Center in Manila.

Middle blocker Issa Ousseini led the way with 19 points, including 10 attacks, eight blocks, and one service ace while Chris Hernandez had an all-aroud performance to propel the Green Spikers to solo lead in this tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Coming off the bench, Hernandez contributed 22 points, 17 from attacks — including momentum-stopping spikes that pushed De La Salle toward the finish.

He also added three blocks, two aces, 10 digs, and 12 excellent receptions.

In the first game, reigning champion Far Eastern University (FEU) bounced back from a second-set hiccup to secure its second straight win, defeating reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champion Arellano University, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20.

The Tamaraws leaned on their middle game, especially during key stretches in the third and fourth sets. A quick hit from Lirick Mendoza pushed them to match point, setting the stage for the clincher.

Arellano fought hard, saving four match points, but Dryx Saavedra ultimately sealed the deal for the defending champions with a transition attack after Mendoza’s earlier attempt was blocked.

“Of course I’m happy because we managed to beat some of the teams but somehow, our preparation is these last three games,” said La Salle coach Jose Roque, whose wards will begin the final stretch of eliminations against University of Santo Tomas (3-1) on Tuesday.

“We’re looking forward to cover our flaws and the things that we still lack. At the same time, we want to be solid as a team.”