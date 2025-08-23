Kobe Shinwa overwhelms ZUS Coffee

Kobe Shinwa University made a rousing introduction after an emphatic sweep of short-handed ZUS Coffee, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17, in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Taking advantage of the Thunderbelles playing sans their key players after being tapped as a replacement team, the visiting Japanese squad picked up its debut victory in a quick 77-minute workout.

Aside from coming back from a set point down in the tight extended second set, Kobe Shinwa controlled the pace of the match, which saw the Japanese unleash 57 attack points led by Nagisa Komatsuda.

The winger scored 14 of her 15 points on kills and contributed eight digs for the lone guest team in the short competition featuring five local clubs and a foreign squad.

Kokoro Yasuma added 12 markers, all from spikes, with two excellent receptions. Setter Sakura Furuta tallied 18 excellent sets for Kobe Shinwa, who loved the challenge of punching through the defensive wall of the much taller Thunderbelles, who were tapped to fill the spot vacated by 2023 champion Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan following their withdrawal due to internal issues.

“The Philippine team (ZUS Coffee) has many tall players. In west Japan, there aren’t a lot of tall university players,” Furuta said.

“Our strategy today was focused on getting past tall players.”

Kobe Shinwa had to save a set point disadvantage in the closing stretch of the second frame before pulling the rug from under ZUS Coffee.

The Japanese built an early lead in the third before cruising to victory.