Joe Caroff, behind 007 logo and 'West Side Story' poster, dead at 103

Joe Caroff, the graphic designer behind the iconic James Bond 007 logo and numerous classic film posters, has died at the age of 103. His sons confirmed to the New York Times that he passed away at his Manhattan home Sunday, 17 August. a day before his 104th birthday.

Caroff’s career spanned more than 300 film campaigns, with standout work that shaped the look of modern cinema. Among his most famous designs are the posters for West Side Story (1961), A Hard Day’s Night (1964), Cabaret (1972), Manhattan (1979), and Gandhi (1982).

In 1962, he was asked to add a decorative touch to publicity material for the first James Bond film, Dr. No. Caroff sketched the “007” numerals and extended the seven’s stem into the handle of a gun, creating the logo that has since become synonymous with the franchise.

He noted in 2021 that his most iconic piece of art had been "very spontaneous," and "an instant piece of creativity."

He was paid $300 for the work, with no royalties or credit.

Although often overshadowed by contemporaries like Saul Bass, Caroff’s influence stretched across generations of cinema. He also worked on title sequences for films including A Bridge Too Far (1977) and Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ (1988).