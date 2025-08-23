Japanese display speed, chemistry

A three-year wait only made Kobe Shinwa University more hungry, focused and dangerous.

Finally getting a taste of Philippine volleyball, the Japanese side opened its PVL Invitational campaign in emphatic fashion, overpowering ZUS Coffee, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17, on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Left as the lone Japanese representative after the last-minute withdrawal of 2023 champion Kurashiki Ablaze, Kobe Shinwa wasted no time stamping its class. Leaning on its signature fast-paced system, seamless ball movement and superior chemistry, the collegiate powerhouse from Hyogo left little doubt about its championship intentions in the two-week tournament.

From the get-go, Kobe Shinwa ran a seamless offense anchored by setter Sakura Furuta, who orchestrated a variety of quick hits, combination plays, and precise back-row attacks that left the Thunderbelles scrambling. She finished with 18 excellent sets and was named Best Player of the Game.

“We’re happy to have played ZUS Coffee. It’s a nice experience,” said Furuta through an interpreter, acknowledging the effort and blocking of the local side.

"Nagisa Komatsuda sizzled with 15 points, while Kokono Yasuma added 12 in just two sets, as Furuta's masterful playmaking helped distribute points among nine other teammates.