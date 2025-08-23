Iwai stretches lead to 3 in Canadian Open

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — Akie Iwai carded a two-under par 69 on Friday to push her lead to three strokes midway through the Canadian Women’s Open, where the Japanese rookie is chasing a second straight LPGA title.

Iwai, who joined twin sister Chisato as an LPGA winner with her triumph in Portland last Sunday, started the day at Mississauga Golf and Country Club with a two-shot lead.

With a nine-under total of 133 she was three clear of world number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Australian Minjee Lee.

Lee climbed the leaderboard with a four-under par 67 that featured five birdies before a bogey at 18.

Maguire had five birdies and four bogeys in a one-under 70 and Jeeno shook off an opening bogey to add two birdies in her one-under effort.

Iwai, who said Thursday she had put her breakthrough win behind her to concentrate on the task at hand this week, enjoyed another solid day, but said it could have been better.

“Today also I (had) many birdie chances, but I just didn’t get them,” said Iwai, who had four birdies and two bogeys.

No one was able to gain any ground, however, with Lee saying that she, too, was unable to make the most of her opportunities on the greens.

“I had a really nice front nine,” said Lee, who had four birdies in her first nine holes, and added another at 16. “I birdied the same two holes to start, two and three yesterday as well, so I had good vibes.”

“And I felt like I hit solid shots on the back nine as well. Just didn’t have too many that were, like, close range, so didn’t hole too many mid-range putts for birdie.”