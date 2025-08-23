Harry Roque receives approval from Digong: 'Do your thing'

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque received an approval message from former President Rodrigo Duterte through his son, Davao Representative Paolo Duterte, on 22 August.

“Do your thing daw,” Congressman Duterte said. “Hindi mo na raw kailangan ng signature niya (you don’t need his signature anymore),” he added.

Roque laughed and replied, “Okay, okay, okay. With that marching order, I will do it.”

“Ibig sabihin po niyan, dapat matanggal na si bangag (that means the slow-minded one should be removed),” he added.

The Duterte siblings; Paolo, Vice President Sara Duterte, and Kitty Duterte, visited their father in The Hague, Netherlands, where they talked about family matters.

Roque also shared what the siblings relayed from their father: “He emphasized the value of family and how important family bonds are. Ang hirap kung kalaban mo na lahat, kalaban mo pa iyung pamilya mo (It’s hard when everyone is already against you, and even your own family is too).”