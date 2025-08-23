From ‘nakiki-party’ to endorser: Barbie Forteza recalls humble beginnings

Barbie Forteza gave a glimpse of her Cinderella story before she became GMA’s “Kapuso Primetime Princess.”

At her and love team partner David Licauco’s launch last Thursday as new endorsers of McDonald’s Rewards app in Makati City, Barbie shared that being a brand ambassador is a dream come true since she only used to attend her richer classmates’ birthday parties just to be able to experience eating more at the fast food chain and being able to play at its playground.

“Ako, naaalala ko dati, ‘yung mga mayayaman kong mga kaklase, sa McDonald’s sila nagbi-birthday. Tapos kahit ‘di ko naman masyadong gusto ‘yung classmate ko, ‘pag may Play Place, sumasama ako! Dahil nakikita ko may mga mascot at may Play Place sa loob, sumasama ako, kahit ‘di ko masyadong ano ‘yung classmate ko (I remember back then, whenever my rich classmates would have their birthday parties at the fast food chain, I would go even if I didn’t like that classmate, so I’d be able to enjoy the mascots and the playground),” she quipped.

“Tapos s’yempre ‘pag may party, may chicken, spaghetti at ice cream na naka-cone pa! Favorite ko ‘yun dati nu’ng bata ako (And of course, during parties, there are fried chicken, spaghetti and ice cream in cone! Those were my childhood favorites).”

Apart from memories with the fast food chain, she also shared an anecdote about Glorietta mall, where her launch as an endorser with David was staged.

“Honestly, ngayon na lang ata ulit ako nakabalik dito sa Glorietta. Pero childhood ko ‘to! Dito ako tumatambay kapag nag-VVTR ako sa commercial dati! Nag-aabang ng ano, terminal ng bus! (It’s just now that I’m able to return to Glorietta. It’s a part of my childhood memories! I used to hangout here when I audition for commercials, while waiting at the bus terminal),” she shared.

From a mere guest at fast food chain parties, Barbie is happy that she has become not just the brand’s celebrity endorsers, but she is even able to give back as well.

“Together with my friends from Barbienatics, nu’ng birthday ko po last month, last July, nag-organize po sila ng outreach program. D’un ako nag-celebrate ng birthday… Kitang-kita mo talaga ang ngiti ng mga bata… (During my birthday last month, my fans and the fast food chain organized an outreach program. I celebrated my birthday there. You could really see the smiles of the kids),” the actress relayed.

During her commercial shoot for the endorsement, she and David shot on location at a fast food chain branch, from which she logged another “core memory.”

“Order everything! Childhood dream ko ‘yun! (That’s my childhood dream!).”