From Malls to Immersive Spaces: The Evolution of SM Supermalls

From iconic festivals and global trade expos to grassroots celebrations, SM Supermalls has long been the country’s ultimate stage for unforgettable experiences. Now in its 40th year and entering The New Era – Evolving with You, Evolving for You, SM redefines what it means to be more than just a shopping destination. Each mall is a purpose-built landmark, designed not only for retail but also as a venue for local and international events—whether intimate gatherings or iconic, large-scale spectacles.
Evolving Design, Evolving Experiences
SM Supermalls has always been about more than commerce — it’s about architecture and design that grow with the times. Across the country, each mall has become a cultural and visual centerpiece, blending global standards with Filipino identity. From grand atriums and innovative lifestyle wings to contemporary food halls and entertainment hubs, SM’s evolving design philosophy transforms shopping into an immersive lifestyle experience.
Every locator — from world-renowned brands to beloved local businesses — finds a home in these thoughtfully designed spaces. Each mall is crafted to deliver not just convenience, but experiences that inspire, entertain, and bring communities together.
Purpose-Built Venues for Every Occasion
SM also champions specialized event spaces that bring world-class performances and gatherings closer to Filipinos. The SM Skydome in North EDSA and Samsung Hall in SM Aura are purpose-built venues, designed to host everything from corporate functions to international concerts. Meanwhile, the MOA Sky offers a spectacular vantage point overlooking Manila Bay—a unique setting that merges architecture, leisure, and breathtaking views.
Architectural Icons Across the Philippines
This vision is reflected in SM City Laoag, the newest mall under SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Its structure is a harmonious blend of modern architecture and Ilocano heritage, honoring local culture while embracing contemporary design. More than a retail hub, SM Laoag stands as a proud cultural landmark of the North—supporting local entrepreneurs and creating new opportunities for growth.
Further south, the expansion of SM City Davao highlights SM’s architectural ingenuity. At its heart stands the iconic Tree of Life installation, crowned by an awe-inspiring eagle-wing ceiling — a design inspired by the region’s natural beauty and cultural pride. This new wing not only redefines Davao’s urban landscape but elevates shopping into an inspiring, uniquely local experience.
More Than Malls, They’re Landmarks
From North Luzon to Mindanao, SM Supermalls continues to set the stage for culture, entertainment, and community life. Its malls and venues are purpose-built to support both small gatherings and large-scale events, making them the beating heart of local communities while welcoming global experiences.
As SM blends commerce with culture, architecture with innovation, and purpose with passion, its malls stand as living landmarks where people connect, celebrate, and thrive. In this New Era, SM Supermalls is truly evolving with you, and evolving for you.
A landmarks that live, breathe, and evolve with every generation.