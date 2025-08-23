SUBSCRIBE NOW
From Malls to Immersive Spaces: The Evolution of SM Supermalls

As SM blends commerce with culture, architecture with innovation, and purpose with passion, its malls stand as living landmarks and experience hubs where people connect, celebrate, and thrive. In this New Era, SM Supermalls is truly evolving with you, and evolving for you.
MOA Sky — Soar to new heights at SM Mall of Asia’s rooftop haven — where city views, open spaces, and unforgettable moments come together. This is your sky-high escape in the heart of the bay.
Published on
MOA Sky football pitch — Experience the thrill of the game like never before — on a world-class football field set above the city. Lights, action, and rooftop goals await at the MOA Sky.
From iconic festivals and global trade expos to grassroots celebrations, SM Supermalls has long been the country’s ultimate stage for unforgettable experiences. Now in its 40th year and entering The New Era – Evolving with You, Evolving for You, SM redefines what it means to be more than just a shopping destination. Each mall is a purpose-built landmark, designed not only for retail but also as a venue for local and international events—whether intimate gatherings or iconic, large-scale spectacles.

Evolving Design, Evolving Experiences

SM Supermalls has always been about more than commerce — it’s about architecture and design that grow with the times. Across the country, each mall has become a cultural and visual centerpiece, blending global standards with Filipino identity. From grand atriums and innovative lifestyle wings to contemporary food halls and entertainment hubs, SM’s evolving design philosophy transforms shopping into an immersive lifestyle experience.

Every locator — from world-renowned brands to beloved local businesses — finds a home in these thoughtfully designed spaces. Each mall is crafted to deliver not just convenience, but experiences that inspire, entertain, and bring communities together.

Purpose-Built Venues for Every Occasion

SM also champions specialized event spaces that bring world-class performances and gatherings closer to Filipinos. The SM Skydome in North EDSA and Samsung Hall in SM Aura are purpose-built venues, designed to host everything from corporate functions to international concerts. Meanwhile, the MOA Sky offers a spectacular vantage point overlooking Manila Bay—a unique setting that merges architecture, leisure, and breathtaking views.

Architectural Icons Across the Philippines

This vision is reflected in SM City Laoag, the newest mall under SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Its structure is a harmonious blend of modern architecture and Ilocano heritage, honoring local culture while embracing contemporary design. More than a retail hub, SM Laoag stands as a proud cultural landmark of the North—supporting local entrepreneurs and creating new opportunities for growth.

Further south, the expansion of SM City Davao highlights SM’s architectural ingenuity. At its heart stands the iconic Tree of Life installation, crowned by an awe-inspiring eagle-wing ceiling — a design inspired by the region’s natural beauty and cultural pride. This new wing not only redefines Davao’s urban landscape but elevates shopping into an inspiring, uniquely local experience.

The Tree of Life of SM City Davao is a tribute to Davao’s natural splendor, inspired by the majesty of Mt. Apo, the richness of its lush forests, and the enduring symbols of strength and freedom embodied by the Philippine Eagle.
Skylight Park. An oasis above the city, the Skylight Park at SM City Grand Central is a verdant sanctuary in the heart of Caloocan. This lush indoor sky garden, perched on the top floor, invites guests to pause, breathe, and reconnect with nature amidst the urban rush.
MOA Sky Sanctuary — Nestled above the city buzz, the MOA Sky Sanctuary is your peaceful escape — a rooftop garden where you can unwind, recharge, and take in the stunning skyline views by day or night.
More Than Malls, They’re Landmarks

From North Luzon to Mindanao, SM Supermalls continues to set the stage for culture, entertainment, and community life. Its malls and venues are purpose-built to support both small gatherings and large-scale events, making them the beating heart of local communities while welcoming global experiences.

As SM blends commerce with culture, architecture with innovation, and purpose with passion, its malls stand as living landmarks where people connect, celebrate, and thrive. In this New Era, SM Supermalls is truly evolving with you, and evolving for you.

A landmarks that live, breathe, and evolve with every generation.

The dining area at SM City Sto. Tomas features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Mt. Makiling, seamlessly connecting the indoor space with nature. Geometric panels, suspended greenery, and warm finishes create a modern yet inviting atmosphere, enhancing the overall customer experience.
The Sky Line is artistically designed with open-air linear forecourt allowing tenants, mall customers and BPO employees’ easy access to every building within the SM City Clark Complex. It has seating areas surrounded by greens where anyone could relax and enjoy the great view of the sky and towers within the complex with their families and friends. Sky Line has the best places to meet, eat, and play, including spots where you can have fun with your pet while staying active.
More than just another retail space, SM City Laoag is a visual and emotional homage to Ilocos Norte’s distinct character and natural beauty. The mall’s coastal desert-inspired interiors evoke the shifting silhouettes of the Laoag sand dunes, captured in flowing curves, warm earth tones and organic shapes throughout the structure. Sunlight gently pours through an Inabel-inspired skylight — a nod to the region’s iconic handwoven textile. This feature does more than honor tradition; it also supports sustainability by maximizing the mall’s use of natural daylight, in tune with Laoag’s nickname, the Sunshine City.
