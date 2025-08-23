Filipinos among N.Y. bus crash victims

Authorities in the United States have confirmed that several Filipino nationals were among those killed or injured in a tragic bus crash in upstate New York, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday.

“New York State Police reported that several of the casualties were Filipino nationals,” the DFA said, though it did not provide details on the injuries or the medical status of those affected.

The Philippine Consulate in New York said it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to assist the victims and their families.

The tour bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls when the driver lost control on Interstate 90 in Pembroke and it crashed into a ditch after rolling over multiple times. The victims rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this incident. Respecting the privacy of the individuals, the authorities have not released further information and will contact families directly,” the DFA said. “The consulate is monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist any victims who may need help.”

Filipinos with relatives who may have been involved in the accident were encouraged to contact the consulate’s Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Section emergency hotline at (917) 294-0196.

According to Trooper James O’Callaghan of the New York State Police, most of the passengers were Asian tourists, including Chinese, Indian, and Filipino nationals. Translators were brought in to ensure clear communication with those affected by the crash.