Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr.,

President
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr.,
Your Excellency,

We, the proud alumni of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA), write to you with utmost respect, deep concern, and unwavering resolve to express our strong opposition to the proposed renaming of our beloved alma mater into the “Philippine National Maritime Academy.” While we recognize and support all efforts to modernize and expand maritime education in our country, we firmly believe that this name change not only disregards our rich history and tradition but also risks diminishing the legacy of the premier government maritime institution that has produced generations of disciplined, competent, and patriotic merchant marine officers since 1820.

HB 1061 was filed last July 02, 2025 by Cong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. The same bill under HB 11393 that was filed in the 19th Congress that has reached the third reading.

The name “Philippine Merchant Marine Academy” is not a mere label. It is a proud symbol of more than two centuries of maritime excellence, national service, and unwavering commitment to global seafaring standards. It is a name revered across oceans and recognized in international shipping circles as a mark of integrity, discipline, and maritime professionalism. To erase this identity is to erase the very essence of what the Academy has stood for through war, independence, modernization, and beyond.

We find the proposed renaming not only unnecessary but also deeply misguided. The justification that “nationalizing” the name will elevate its stature holds no weight. The Academy has long been national in character, public in ownership, and international in distinction. To remove “Merchant Marine” from its name risks weakening the Academy’s primary identity and unique mission — to train and produce world-class merchant marine officers and maritime professionals who serve both the national fleet and the global maritime industry.

We take strong exception to any narrative that insinuates that the PMMA’s current name is outdated or inadequate. On the contrary, the name encapsulates our maritime heritage, our constitutional mandate, and our national pride. Changing it would not honor our history — it would deface it. It would alienate generations of alumni who have built careers, reputations, and lives carrying the PMMA flag across continents and oceans.

Instead of renaming, we urge the government to pour its political will and public resources into transforming PMMA into a more modern, well-equipped, and globally competitive institution. Let us strengthen its academic and leadership programs, expand its training facilities, and ensure equitable access for qualified youth from all regions of the country. Let us elevate, not erase.

We support any initiative to institutionalize reforms, professionalize maritime education, and even create additional national maritime institutions if needed—but never at the expense of the Academy’s name, legacy, and institutional integrity. We believe that modernization should not come at the cost of memory. Progress should not mean forgetting. Reform should not mean revisionism.

As alumni who have served this country in civilian ships and in uniform, in the private sector and in government, we feel a sacred duty to speak up. We represent not only personal achievement but also a collective memory and institutional fidelity. The PMMA is not just a school—it is a maritime tradition, a cultural institution, and a pillar of national identity.

We appeal to Your Excellency to reconsider and reject any legislative or executive action that would rename the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy. Let us instead protect, promote, and propel its legacy to new heights. History is not a burden—it is an anchor. And an anchor is what keeps a ship stable, especially in turbulent waters.

With deep respect and firm conviction, we remain faithful to our alma mater and to the Filipino maritime legacy she continues to uphold. We respectfully urge you to stand with us in preserving the name, honor, and heritage of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy.

Sincerely,

The concerned Alumni of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA)

CLASS 1967 TO CLASS 1981

From Class 1967:

1. Bobadilla, Cenon E.

2. Casareo, Reynaldo D.

3. Dantis, Patricio H.

4. Diñoso, Fidel E.

5. Divinagracia, Jonas P.

6. Donato, Adonis B.

7. Fidelino, Ernesto B.

8. Hugo, Ernesto H.

9. Lota, Manuel

10. Mahinay, Candido M.

11. Ocbina, Pollonito J.

12. Pacaon, Alfredo A.

13. Rosales, Reynaldo Jr. S.

14. Sanchez, Virgilio T.

15. Torres, Ciriaco P.

16. Torres, Ramon C.

17. Venida, Danilo F.

Class 1968

1. Oscar M . Beluan

2. Raul Cappleman

3. Rick Palenzuela

4. Greg Gayac

5. Victor Suarez

6. Anselmo Legaspi

7. Sam Oka

8. Felix Opeña

Class 1969

1. Andres Monsanto

2. Antonieto D. Ferrer

3. Eduardo O. Arellano

4. Manuel C. Pascual

5. Norie C. Presto

Class 1970

1.

Class 1971

1. Reynaldo Trajano

2. Nestor Magpantay

3. Benjamin Macaraeg

4. Crispin J. Ramos

5. Gaudencio Bartolo

Class 1972

1. Elmer Saturnino

2. Efren Poquez

Class 1973

1. Nestor Rondina

2. Robert Navarro

3. Julio Rodriguez

4. Nilo Yee

5. Manuel Domasin

6. Meinrado Bolinao

7. Abelardo Pacheco

Class 1974

1. Tim Ignacio

2. Ramon Rosario

Class 1975

1. Zosimo Gabriel

2. Leo John Quiachon

3. Dever Besana

4. Edgar Siapno

5. Manuel Ortiz

6. Oscar Nool

7. Clod Quijano

8. Maximo Herrera

9. George Pastor

10. Cenon Catapang

11. Conrado Medriano

12. Henry W.P. Rayos

13. Andy Pascual

Class 1976

1. Alexander Macatubal

2. Leonardo Ticsay

3. Tom Parde

4. Edgardo Belmonte

5. Alfredo Vidal Jr.

6. Juanito G. Salvatierra Jr.

7. Emilio L. Oseña

8. Melchor Remos

9. Raul Bringas

Class 1977

1. Alcantara, Jose

2. Arroyo, Lennie

3. Cagandahan, Nestor

4. Calulo, Reynaldo

5. Dumaguin, Ireneo Hector

6. Durante, Edgardo

7. Ela, Jesus

8. Giron, Gomercindo

9. Juliano, Mario

10. Katipunan, Benjamin

11. Lagazo, Danilo

12. Mangabat, Jethro S.

13. Manglapus, Quintin

14. Mirador, Pelagio

15. Nacional, Antonio

16. Nacional, Romeo

17. Nadal, Jose

18. Pacla, Conrado

19. Paderes, Rodrigo

20. Penalosa, Angel

21. Purificacion, Armando

22. Quiban, Veronico

23. Valencia, Sonny

Class 1978

1. Jeremias Jaravata Jr.

2. Arthur Morales

3. Manuel Agdamag

4. Victor Bautista

5. Cornelio Corpus

6. Eliseo Palatino

7. Vicente Baquiran

8. Edwin N. Carbonell

9. Anthony Aranas

10. Edgar P. Toledo

11. Romulo Q. Malapit.

12. Cesar dela Cruz

13. Samuel P. Raposa

14. Marlito Gondraneos

15. Melchor F. Gabuco

16. Augusto H. Najarro, Jr.

17. Jesse Fresnido

18. Rolando Timtiman

19. Manuel E. Cabanilla

20. Rodolfo A. Acedo

21. Gerard B. Guimbatan

22. Jordan Siplon

23. Manolo T. Gacutan

24. Buenaventura Jante Jr.

Class 1979

1. Mario G. Ozaraga

2. Eldie Almoite

3. Luis Tibubos

4. Fred Ledesma

5. Danilo S. Sta Ana,

6. Enrico V. Depusoy

7. Junn Dalagan

8. Norberto O. Pinalba

9. Raymundo A. Jarabejo, Jr.

10.Gil Z. Elizes

11. Ric Andres

12 Oscar Lorenzo

13. Rolando Carranza

Class 1980

***See PART 1/6 - A

Class 1981

1. Alex Aquino

2. Ben Osorio

3. Arthur Corpuz

4. Edralyn Terrenal

5. Vox Mayo

6. Alfredo Agustin

7. Carlos Bozon

8. William B. Picar

9. Mario Teodoro B. Lupisan

10. Conrado W. Lalim

11. Edward M. Occeño

12. Alfredo B. Patungan

13. Joseph Alvin OLABRE

14. Ricardo Hora

15. Rufino M. Bonsol

16. Mario A. Maiquez

17. Jose B. Mangulabnan

18. Antonio Espinosa

19. Marcelino Bautista Jr

20. Rex Recomite

21. Noli A. Nilo

22. Isidro F. Frayna

23. Nonilo Villaverde

24. Mario Santiago

25. Carlos Bozon

26. Edwin Rosero

27. Charlie Ortega

28. Joey Magno

29. Carlos Hernandez

30. Nestor Nunag

31. Numer Jesuitas

32. Poch Magsanoc

33. Arthur B. Española

34. Jose Panotes

35. Santiago Carillo

36. Ferdinand G. Marcos

37. Rolando Ducos

38. Rafael Rivera Jr.

39. Manuel Tinio, Jr.

40. Danilo P. Nacario

41. Jess Calimag

42. Nelson R. Contreras

43. Milo P. Cuerdo

44. Rolando G. Flores

45. Michael B. Fadul

46. Nestor Pioquinto

47. Dante Cruza

48. Ricardo Soriano

49. Romeo Manzano

50. Roger Deles

51. Bienvenido H. Ong

52. Marcos C. Taberdo Jr.

53. Alexander Rafal

54. Virgilio Jurilla

55. Marlon Glarino

56. Rolando Cerezo

57. Teodoro Inocencio

58. Nonilo Villaverde

59. Romeo Bauzon

60. Manuel Cristino

61. Edwin Gerona

62. Dominador Yara

63. Alden Ignacio

64. Rodante Alba

65. Noel Japos

66. Raul Triambulo

67. Felix Labra

68. Carlito Tinaja

69. Asher Marino Kasala

70. Samuel R. Aquino

71. Edward L. Labiano

Total = 208

1967-1981= 208

CLASS 1990

Class 1980

1. Aguila, Alberto B.

2. Alilio, Manuel S.

3. Ampong, Alfredo S.

4. Andrada, Sherwin L.

5. Aquino, Edgardo A.

6. Aquino, Enrique Jr. D.

7. Arcebal, Jefferson B.

8. Baluyot, Camilo R.

9. Basat, Felipe C.

10. Bausa, Rogerio B.

11. Bernabe, Domingo P.

12. Cabahug, Ulysses C.

13. Cabal, Wellington M.

14. Calpo, Wilfredo V.

15. Canonoy, Jose Almario Dela V.

16. Carado, Ronilo C.

17.Carinio, Ireneo lll C.

18. Cataulin, Edgardo S.

19. Concipcion, Alfredo

20. Canstantino, Jovencio S.

21. Corpuz, Alberto B.

22. Cortez, Jude C.

23. Curaming, Leonardo C.

24. Custodio, Jessie

25. Delos Angeles, Jerome D.

26. Erenio, Rizalino L.

27. Escaño, Florencio Jr. S.

28. Garcia, Alberto D.

29. Garcia, Napoleon M.

30. Gavino, Senen Jr. S.

31. Gerardo, Othello L.

32. Gonzales, Remberto Jr. G.

33. Gubaton, Miguel Jr. M.

34. Iñigo, Delfin P.

35. Jara, Jaime U.

36. Jornales, Fernando I.

37. Lagunday, Joseph P.

38. Lamadrid, Alfredo Jr. S.

39. Latigay, Henry M.

40. Leal, Alberto L.

41. Llaguno , Heraldo M.

42. Llanto, Benjamin L.

43. Luna, Laureano P.

44. Magcale, Rolando B.

45. Malasaga, Romulo C.

46. Mamuric, Francis B.

47. Manuel, Selesio Jr. A.

48. Maquirang, Escolastico Jr. G.

49. Marcelino , Marcelo M.

50. Meana, Placido Jr. O.

51. Mendioro, Joaquin A.

52. Mendoza, Cecilio V.

53. Ogbinar, Anthony S.

54. Quintos, Gilberto C.

55. Rafanan, Rene F.

56. Ramos, Felipe Jr. A.

57. Raro, Andres D.

58. Raynes, Norwaldo Alcantara

59. Ricasio, Tirso R.

60. Rillera, Reynaldo A.

61. Rivas, Renier C.

62. Sarmiento, Daniel T.

63. Sedayao, Eric S.

64. Serrano, Ronnie A.

65. Soriano, Franco L.

66. Tañada, Ebenezer Jr. G.

67. Tarrobal, Wilfredo S.

68. Tomagan, Jesus L.

69. Umbania, Nestor I.

70. Valino, Angelito M.

71. Velasco, Leocadio L.

72. Yparraquirre, Jesus R.

73. Agbuya, Federico Jr. E.

74. Alcala, Herminigildo T.

75. Almario, Alexander B.

76. Almuete, Balbino B.

77. Alonzo, Zalde S.

78. Andres, Crisostomo S.

79. Ayungo, Ricardo K.

80. Bagalay, Paul L.

81. Balane, Romeo D.

82. Ballad, Isidro M.

83. Bautista, Emiliano Jr. G.

84. Berlin, German L.

85. Bernabe, Cesar M.

86. Bertumen, Avelino Rostrollo

87. Buñag, Roberto Jr. R.

88. Cajumban, Roland B.

89. Catindoy, Danilo A.

90. Cayabyab, Mariano Jr. P.

91. Chan, Junel Mallare

92. Chu, Edwin S.

93. Colis, Nelson F.

94. Cortez, Valentino M.

95. Datuin, Danilo De G.

96. De Leon, Donato B.

97. Del Castillo, Carmelo G.

98. Dela Cruz, Alex M.

99. Delos Santos, Enrico M.

100. Delparine, Admirante T.

101. Docusim, Hugo Jr. L.

102. Duque, Edwin M.

103. Echano, Angel Jr. M.

104. Espejo, Nelson S.

105. Espiritu, Rolando Z.

106. Estrada, Lorenzo III A.

107. Fontanilla, Jesus R.

108. Gleyo, Ricardo A.

109. De Guzman, Armin J.

110. Haboc, Alfredo Gaspacho

111. Iglea, Fidel B.

112. Jimenez, Alex D.

113. Jurilla, Cesar L.

114. Lagat, Erecto J.

115. Lozano, Reberto L.

116. Magsanoc, Emmanuel V.

117. Mallari, Juancho M.

118. Masalonga, Delfin III L.

119. Morales, Conrado C.

120. Napilot, Gilberto L.

121. Nayona, Regulo Jr. D.

122. Orate, Antonio A.

123. Palado, Bernabe S.

124. Fontanilla, Jesus R.

125. Pingol, Benjamin C.

126. Ranches, Angelito B.

127. Relato, Emmanuel N.

128. Rigodon, Vadesto Z.

129. Rivera, Abner B.

130. Salle, Manuel Jr. A.

131. Sison, Ricardo A.

132. Solidum, Edwin C.

133. Soria, Wilfredo G.

134. Sujide, Teofilo C.

135. Tacuycuy, Rafael H.

136. Tomas, Carlos C.

137. Tormis, Samson P.

138. Tredente, Florencio Jr. A.

139. Ubial, Jessie F.

140. Veloria, Pedro Jr. S.

141. Vergara, Hernan S.

142. Villaflor, Pedrito U.

143. Villareal, Jovencio F.

144. Vinuya, Noriel N.

145. Axel Casareo

Total = 145

1980 = 145

CLASS 1982 TO CLASS 1983

Class 1982

1.Jenaro P. Giagonia

2.Ricky P. Victoria

3.Jimmy C.Besinio

4.Lito G. Ramos

5.Eleazar G. Diaz

6. George C. Guerrero

7. Dennis Alea

8. Alexander D. Orbeta

9. Rogelio G. Ferrer

10. Daniel P. Marfil ‘

11. Edgardo M. Asis  

12. Romulo A. Rillera

13. Juan E. Carranza

14. Antonio O. Palisoc    

15. Samedi De Quiroz

16. Alex Uvero

17. Lino Paderanga

18. Rodel V. Mangaba

19. Deo Fajardo

20. Joey Del Pilar

21. Ernesto S. Menorca

22. Tito Matel

23. Alexander Colina

24. Reynaldo Tuazon

25. Roberto Rondain

26. Alfredo Mahinan

27. Ariel Alayan

28. VirgilioM. Aguila

29. Max Rolando Guillermo

30. Ernesto Envoltorio

31. Roy Alvis

Class 1983

1. Antonio R Cimarra

2. Bethoven S Saguid

3. Eligio E. Enriquez

4. Samuel Villegas

5. Luisito C. Adriano

6. George S. Sangil

7. Ceferino L. Leal Jr.

8. Christopher A. Macalintal

9. Vevencio L. Tugano Jr

10. Nelson B. Lappao

11. Odie M. Robles

12. Ronaldo A. Rodio

13. Edelito G. Balasbas

14. Avelino J. Mariano

15. Jesus Agbayani

16. Edwin L. Dalisay

17. Narlu Tolentino

18. Victor O. Marasigan

19. Macfeli B. Lobendino

20. Orlando S. Palenzuela

21. Gerardo V. De Vera

22. Menandro P. Taculog

23. Mario R. Acero

24. Reiner C. Velasco

25. Pedro M. Bonsol Jr.

26. Elmer C. Aquino

27. Erlinson D. Hernandez

28. Mac A. Tropa

29. Wilfredo T. Capilitan

30. Manuel M. De Leon

31. Dennis A. Santiago

32. Alexander R. Baillo

33. Raul Caraos

34. Genis Murallos

35. Illuminado Hinagpis

36. Elmer Dan Dela Rama

37. Salvador Ramos

38. Mario N. Villar Jr

39. Hilar Emmanuel P. Venus

40. Wilson Tacata

41.Fidel Ferrer

42. Reynaldo Valdellon

43. Arthur Lopez

44. Edward B. Bueno

45. Virgilio Martinez

46. Nelson Bunagan

47. Amelito Andaya

48. Romeo Resultan

49. Bri-john Calulo

50. Ernesto Timtiman

51. Benjamin Sadorra

52. Gustav Trajico

53. Edgardo G. Diaz

54. Nelson D. Ferrer

55. Manuel B. Dalhag

56. Donald O. Abeja

57. Miguel Be. Alba Jr.

58. Luis Cornelio

59 Rosendo Husmillo

60. Rudy Solatorio

61. Carlito Alconaba

62. Elmer Bermudo

63. Manny Agraan

64. Placido M. Llana Jr

65. Alejandro C. Garcia

66. Gil S. Magdirila

67. David L. Rayray

68. Rizaldy C. Austria

69. Mariano A. Rillera

70. Rolly Manzano

71. Willy Pardilla

72. Reynaldo Marquez

73. Mac Francis F. Eduarte

74. Wilfredo C. Tiongson

75. Eric Baldovino

76. Daniel Vasquez

77 Teotimo Inocencio

78 Roberto V. Rodriguez

79. Arman Morales’s

80. Gerardo Policarpio

81. Rainier Rosales

82. Conrado A Santos

83. Chito Majabague

Total = 114

1982-1983 = 114

CLASS 1984 TO CLASS 1994

Class 1984

1. Leonardo Laano

2. Donald Abeja

3. Romeo Bertumen

4. Nelson F. Alilio

5. Nicacio H. Enriquez

6. Enrico Efren A. Evangelista

Class 1985

1. Manolo B. Ebora

2. Nestor Magboo

3. Rudiardo L Arcellana

4. Nelson T. Baratang

5. Nestor A. Arquintillo

6. Alex I Acosta

7. Jesus Raul C. Suarez

8. Ramon Tuburan

9. Vicente Dayo

10. Joel Garcia

11. Adonis M. Curativo

12. Joey R. Togonon

13. Fernando T. Bacar

14. Augusto Escolano

15.Ramon A. Abad, Jr

16. Bebot Valeros

17. Daniel Hermogino

18. Menandro E. Tierra

Class 1986

1. Danilo B. Bueno

2. Bob Quiambao

3. OJ Evardome

4. Bogs Bautista

5. Norman Albiento

6. Arsenio T. Garcia

7. Michael A. Santiago

8. Rick M. Flores

9. Emmanuel A. Del Puerto

10. Rex T. Viado

11. Antoine B. Dela Torre

12. Marvin J. Villanueva

13. Sixto A. Mendoza

14. Luis T. Gamolo

15. Joselito L. Borja

16. Eleazar S. Laureta

17. Romulo V. Lucero

18. Jomel S. Bernel

Class 1987

1.Pablo Bautista

2.Delfin A. Regis class

3. Clifford Suobiron

4. Emmanuel G. Lucero

5. Reynaldo Bayot Jr.

6. Vicente Dayao

7. Raymund Zaldivar

8. Edilberto M. Grasparil

9. Ronald P. Pereña

10. William B. Tamayo

11. Edwin M. Rupido

12. Samuel C. Dumapi

Class 1988

1. Jeffrey Solon

2. Anthony Sarangay

3. Dinisio Zambrano

4. Claro Tinga

5. Henry Fetiza

6. Agustin Rodolfo Garfin

7. Danny Bautista

8. Numeriano Perez

9. Nolie Ferido

10. Ariel Etrata

11. Gerard Juntarciego

12. Henry Dayo

13. Adelino Amparo

14. Herbert Julian

15. Julio Santos

16. Anthony Llanto

17. Fotrunato Barrairo lll

18. Domingo Paul B. Basallo Jr.

19. Marvin Jude M. Cruz

20. Renaldo G. Lim

21. Jose Floyd Surmieda

22. Maximo Rico Jr

23. Renover Y.Quiachon

24. Ricardo P.Balondo

25. Noel M. Meniano

26. Francis V. Manlangit

27. Ariel J. Peñafiel

28. Alfredo Arabe

29. Lorenzo Aaron

Class 1989

1. Arnold Mendoza

2. Don Tio

3. Greg Quiboyen

4. Michael Carl’s

5. Rogelio Bertumen

6. Bernardo F. De Pablo Jr.

7. Francisco Solatorio

8. Elmer Eduardo C. Wagan

9. Fernando D. Palabay

Class 1990

1. Lyndon Cabal

2. Joel Abella

3. Rogelio R. Dabucol

4. Tristram Apurado

5. Rommel V. Cruz

6. Danilo M. Uy

7. Menardo F. Olarte Jr.

Class 1991

1. Carlos Seriosa

2. Thomas Dator

3. Bernie M. Galindez

4. Rufino Leo M. Montilla

5. Andy Muhyang class

6. Rodolfo G. Guinanao Jr.

7. German Evadorme

8. Joey M. Guloy

9. Ronnie Togonon

10. Ronald Monzon

11. Rustico Padilla

12. Julius Mangussad

13. Rufino Leo M. Montilla

14. Renato Gibas

15. Jose Levy Rodriguez

16. Ferdinand Ileto Villaruel

17. Roel Enorme

18. Renato Ronabio

Class 1992

1. Cesar Rubio

2. Tomas Manalese

3. Zaldy S. Nadugo class

4. Augustus Caesar Almoite

5. Franklin Guilot

6. Ricaredo Amarillas

7. Adolfo O. Acunin Jr.

Class 1993

1. Rogelio De Asis Ruiz

2. Greg R. Togonon

3. Glen Bustamante

Class 1994

1. Anthony B. Dizon

2. CE Ferdinand Ramos

3. Raymond A. Carlos

4. CE Reynald D Ancheta

5. Libni Bermejo

6. Edwin Elicanal

7. Levi Managbanag

8. Roderick Lagdao

9. Godfrey Alonday Jr.

10. Larry Bagayan

11. Genesis Pabilario

12. Romel Florendo

13. Nestor Zamora

14. Aldrine Santua

15. Dennis Bermillo

16. Bobby Naceno

17. Rey Estor

18. Vincent Arnel T. Clomera

19. Gerardo Napoles

20. Alan N. Balaguer

21. A.S. Oasin

22. R.M. Ladera

23. Juner Reyes

24. Jerry Flores

25. Renante Relles

26. Lowell A. Abad

27. Alcantara, Sancho III

28. Santos, Elmer F.

29. Sales, Jose C.

30. Bernard Salvador

31. Russel Rey Mirasol

32. Marlo Salayo

33. Danilo Buted

34 Mario R. Rara

35. Ronnie J. Zoleta

36. Ferdinand V. Lazado

37. Menandro R. Vicmudo

38. Virgilio F. Angeles Jr.

39. Misael R. Royo

40. Jesus Romualdo R. Ricon

41. Victor Nicanor Guinid

42. DArwin Kazz Sumagaysay

43. Ariel Villanueva

44. Joselito Palamo

45. Roger Alan Panaguiton

46. Rodel Domingo

47. Ernesto P. Cabayao Jr.

48. Ray A. De Gracia

49. Elizer Langit

50. Nicasio Jhoy Alcantara

51. Nasser Grasparil

52. Jay Ranes

53. Rommel Bagaoisan

54. Maynard Roxas Gaspar

55. Daniel V. Cruz Jr.

56. Arnulfo G. Collado

57. Alexander Adalin

58. Monroe N. Ebojo

59. Eusebio Fabia

60. Domingo I. Acosta Jr.

61. Warren L. Santos

62. Jaime F. Serdoncillo Jr

63. Elyson C. Tolosa

64. Matthew P. Saliba

65. Wilfredo Santos

66. Jose P. Evangelista

67. Venancio P. Salas Jr

68. Roel Jason Mandal

69. Norberto Barican

70. Arnold Sibulo

71. Ferdinand Marcial Cortez

72. John T. Lapuz

Total : 199

1984-1994 = 199

CLASS 1995 TO CLASS 2000

Class 1995

1. Jonathan G. Rufo

2. Melchor B. Ignacio

3. Erwin Atienza

4. Aldrin Cariaso

5. Christopher Guiang

6. Ronnie Asistin

Class 1996

1. Jomer D. Pascua

2. Eric Bobby Anzano

3. Ronaldo V. Mejillano

4. Emmanuel V. Velasco

5. Ian Mark Tortugo

6. Nomer Turiano

7. Manny De Castro

8. Edwin C. Milo

9.Dominador P Senador III

10. Jeffrey P. Pasok

11. Aris D. Abiva

12. Jonathan Talingting

13. Allan Doctor

14. Almer Samaniego

15. Armando Añonuevo

16. Carlos Kalaw

17. Ruperto Coloma III

18. Teodoro Rosete

19. Bebot Bautista

20. Larry Gonzales

21. Manuel Abuda, III

22. Michaelangelo Eustaquio

23. Zeigler Adzuara

24. Roderick Ruiz

25. Arnel Tubeza

26. Roland Vicentillo

27. Chris Dosado

28. Gerry Pereña

29. Randy Rex Miraso

30. Emmanuel O. Chee

31. Jeffree Monton

32. Alexander Robles

33. Ernesto Domingo Jr.

34. Jerricho N Briones

35. Donald V. Abuel

36. Erwin T. Arugay

37. Quinto Concepcion Jr

38. Percival S. Calagui Jr.

39. Romeo Bautista IV

40. Rufino Catcatan

41. Rosendo Sirot

42. Jofre Pagal

43. Darwin Reynancia

44. Macjeffrey T. Bangit

45. Rojohn Consuegra

46. Edwin Tacogdoy

47. Glicerio A. Verdida

48. Ivan E. Roldan

49. Allan S. Madlangsakay

50.David C. Catangui Jr

51. Alvin C. Ilagan

52. Michael C. Surat

53. Ronito P. Raquin

54.Romel G..Rebadomia

55. Alexander H. Sambua

56. Richard P. Yanto

57. Joseph R. Nabua

58. Roy Redoblado Dabucol

59. Warren John Tuazon

60. Randy Costudio

61. Richard Baclig

62. Alexander H. Sambia

63. Richard P. Yanto

64. Joseph R. Nabua

65. Richard Ceniza

66. Tranquilino Barruga Jr.

67. Joseph B. Gonzales

68. Christian Kitongan

69. Francisco T. Casco Jr.

70. Allan Raymund Olano

71. Micahel Andaya

72. Oliver Astronomo

73. Rex Robles

74. Jay Babera

75. Bernard Tayson

76. Theddie Bolos

77. Efren Sy

78. Antonio Nacino

79. Gregorio Marasigan Jr.

Class 1997

1. Jackson M. Lestino

2. Francis Perez

3. Roderick Ogot

4. Noel Atienza

5. Dakila Endozo

6. Filipo Enciso Milano

7. Jesson Rizala

8. Rodolfo Angeles ll

9. Vicente Jabile

10. Christopher Veloso

11. Ed Ramirez Esguerra

12. Allan Jay Espineli

13. Chieldon P. Navales

14. Malvin B. Durham

15. Rustico D. Pimentel Jr.

16. Graciano A. Dela Paz

17. Allan C. Asuncion

18. Mao B. Deniega

19. Joy Reginald Antolin

20. Nelson Miranda

21. Renee Cabatan

22. Cris Suplido

23. John Arnold Magbitang

24. Paterno Sanchez

25. Norman Botor

26. John Roque

27. Loreto Embuido

28. Enrico Padilla

29. Rhoel Alba

30. Benjie Quinisio

31. Jesse James S. Ballad

32. Chris Dosado

33. Edward Rommel Brioso

34. Balthazar Roy B. Lustria

35. John Agustino

36. Eric Masangkay

37. Vergel Guirre

38. Gary S. Sagun

39. Renato Aquino

40. Gregorio Platon

41. Francis Fadrigon

42. Ferdinand Gomez

43. Rene Ariola II

44. Gerizaldy Pelaez

45. Erwin Rommel Manalo

46. Ian Honrubia

47. Joseph Bayot

48. Nante Vergara

49. Norberto Noel

50. Mario P. Reyes

51. Leo Soriano

52. Charlie G. Lanzuela

53. Percival Sandig

54. Roger D. Bogbog

55. Arnold Marquez

56. Epifanio Gaminde

57. Amador Mana

58. Dominador Soriano

59. Joel T. Villaverde

60. Joel J. Jose

61. Milfred Daet

62. Armando Rex Michael Salvador

63. Edmundo O. Andaluz

64. Nelson P. Perido

65. Jose Madison D. Guzman

66. Hjalmar H. De Ocampo

67. Clarence S. Daus

68. Joseph D. Aguilar

69. Ismael Montiel

70. Clarence Cuaresma

71. Chester Codamon

72. Elison Corotan

Class 1998

1. Aristotle Dadiz

2. Thomas Oliver De Claro

3. Norman Atienza

4. Edralin Blancas Jr.

5. Marlon Roque

6. Wilfredo Sales

7. Luis Dulay

8. Gary Del Rosario

9. Mario Macayan

10. Jose Marlou Busa

11. Edwin Estorninos

12. Ronald Breiz

13. Rowell Villaluz

14. Andrewmar Bacud

15. Amiel Zulueta

16. Armando Cruz Jr.

17. Ramil Casapao

18. Michael De Guzman

19. Winston Dulnuan

20. Jonathan Blas

21. Modesto Yogyog Jr.

22. Lenard Malata

23. Joseph Tan

24. Aristotle John Martin

25. Jimmy Pardilla

26. Jeffrey R. Buerano

27. Ronaldo Manicio

28 Paredes Ramil

29.Jonas Manansala

30. Rodrigo Silva

31. Eli Guerdon Ancheta

32. Franklin M. Tiocson

33. Marlon Quiñones

34. Joey Quinagon

35. Noel L. Igama

36. Mario Fabia

Class 1999

1. Levy Villanueva

2. Lemuel Makalintal

3. Laurence Gabayeron

4. Romell Cabal

5. Restituto P Concio Jr

6. Joel Evangelista

7. Neil Nicdao

8. Rogelio Jacinto Jr.

9. Ian Gambito

10. Arneil Tolentino

11. Russel Ablian

Class 2000

1. Peter Dominic Villanueva

2. Michael Red

3. Arnold C. Mariñas

4. Ernst Johann F. Taesa

Total = 208

1995-2000 = 208

CLASS 2001 TO CLASS 2005

Class 2001

1. Paul Greg L. Macaraeg

2. Christopher P. Gadia

3. Froilan E. Basco

4. Jaime A. Ruiz Jr

5. Jeffrey D. Geronimo

6. Giovanni R. Gonzales

7. Greg D. Escobar

8. Ferdinand A. Asis

9. Antonio Dasalla Jr

10. Aris Christian Cadurnigara

11. Roland T. Antonio

12. Raul Caseñas’l

13. Christian G. Baldomer

14. Robin J. Taguinod

15. Baltazar B. Lustria Jr.

16. Eddie A. Picaso

17. Joel A. Nacional

18. Joemyr B. Mondero

19. Raymond C. Cruz

20. Marcelito J. Rañeses

21. Joel B. Aranas

22. Ruperto T. Callosa IV

23. Dennis T. Rubio

24.Rodel L. Villanueva

25 Joel V. Villarreal

26. Jay Odi

27. Romar B. Aldover

28. Dhenmark B. Bolos

29. Allan Latade

30. Ferdinand M. Perucho

31. Emmanuel Alay

32. Cristopher dela cruz

33. Ivan Belleza

34. Wilmer R. Cayao

35. Ernest Joy Panganiban

36. Renell E. Aco

37. Elvin Lord F. Pagadora

38. Emilio G. Pachoro

39. Russell Pimentel

40. Ruben de Guzman II

41. Clifford V. Dela Peña

42. Dennis R. Sagales

43.Nervin de la Banda

44. Elias P. Sergio Jr.

45. Silvestre K. Lumabong Jr.

46. Zane Monayao

47. Ariel De Leon

48. Joseph R. Caronica Jr.

49. Steve Mark P. Lestor

50. George T. Furigay

51. Erwin Bayaua

52. Jason Belleza

53. Richard Munding C. Estrada Jr.

54. Melvin Ngayawon

55. Wayne M. Bagalasca

Class 2002

1. Russel Hontomin

2. Brando T. Tabora

3. Bryan Domingo

4. Ryan C. Dime

5. Benedick M. Glean

6. Erwin Pullupul

7. Anthony T. Estilles

8. Reden P. Alfanta

9. Frederick Dalumay

10. Jessie M. Acierto

11. Gildelbert Pedregosa

Class 2003

1. Al Jun Ravina

2. Joseph Capinia

3. Rommel Burce

4. Voltaire Principe Lestor

Class 2004

1. Harold Jay R. Labrador

2. Emmanuel Galang Jr.

3. Jaye-R Delizo

4. Renato Suguitan

5. Leo Martin Espinosa

5. Jonathan Tercero

6. Mariel Cabosura

7. Dave Acosta

8. Michael Agustin

9. Aadrey Cabarles

10. Robert Comia

11. King Egay Santos

12. Rowell Zalun

13. Ernesto Almendral

14. Byron Sacayan

15. Nonette Olesco

16. Ronald Ablian

17. Jimmy Narne

18. Airren Frellis-Caguite

19. Lauro Gonzales

20. Arvin Hubert Yap

21. Wilbert Simbahan

22. Gladwin Domingo

23. Fernando Mangubat Jr.

24. Michael Lumayaga

Class 2005

1. Rafael Dela Cruz

2. Ferdinand Bogbog

3. John Robert Madrid

4. Michael Alcantara

5. Russel Salvador M. Oxales

6. Eugene R. Mar

7. Rodel R. Pamesa

8. Hadrian T. Aurelio

9. Benedict P. Badua

10. Dionesio Y. Cabral

11. Valme R. Escuadra

12. Richard L. Dayag

13. Rommar F. Bulatao

14. Arnulfo S. Morillo

15. Paulo T. Magno

16. Renato M.ganiban

17. Joselito C. Ragojo

18. Concepcion O. Bunagan, Jr.

19. Clifford M. De Leon

20. Ronald Q. Alquiza

21. Marissa Faycho-Bangayan

22. Donn B. Ebora

23. Winston Leo D. Bacena

24. Jose Bernard Arellano

25. Raymon Baluran

26. Julius N. Villas

27. Rustico C. Pinili Ii

28. Rommel G. Gomez

29. Verbist B. Calauad

30. Marvin F. Reyes

31. Michael Angelo V. Solomon

32. Dinamling Steve Dulnuan

33. Manahan,Jhonnel

34. Ben T Saludario

35. Cristobal Lengwa

36. John Dynasty Mi-ing

37. Basilio D. Dimasupil

38. Harold B. Sandoval

39. Delos Santos, John Regan M.

40. Soreta, Mark B.

41. Leido John Leimar M.

42. Guerrero Luciano Jr. T.

43. Rubante, Jeffrey R.

44. Bartolome, Ronaldo V.

47. Serenilla , James Jason

48. Naisod, Genesis M.

49. Glenn Ayuyang

50. Madio,Dominic D.

51. Quilapio, Jover J.

52. Espiritu, Juderick C.

53. Nicolas Rigodon III

54. Bawaan, Paul Gregg A.

55. Piñon, Neil Stephen B.

56. Lacasandile, Jupeth H.

57. Baylosis, Maylon R.

58. Lañada, Gilvert P.

59. Eliseo Pineda

60. Manat, N.

61. Tan, Walter

62. Ballesteros, Michael B.

63. GOLOYUGO, BERNSTON A.

64. Olosan, Henery

65. Coting-gi, Menard A.

66. Eddie Boy Apostol

67. Christine Aguirre

68. Josephine Beños

69. Shaira Rodriguez

70. Jessie Klien Lumantas

72. Jeffrey Paul V. Bulseco

73. Eyjey L. Jacobe

74. Jeff S. Digma

75. Archie C. Pinangay

76. David, Dennis C.

77. Portugal, Manuel Froilan B.

78. Coloma Arleigh A.

79. Zorilla, Reden Jester G.

80. Samonte, Selwyn D.

81. de la Rosa, Oliver C.

82. Jose, Emmanuel Jr. O.

83. Marquez, Ralph Ervin S.

84. Capuyan, Marcos G.

TOTAL = 177

2001-2005 = 177

CLASS 2006 TO CLASS 2018 +++

Class 2006

1. Troy B. Naboa

2. Alan P. Rico

3. Melvin P. Ikan

4. Kristian G. Merilles

5. Adrian Calo Mijares

6. Jayson Patao

7. Nestor Ayoc

8. Cris Andres

9. Stephen B. Justiniano

10. Ryan Vicente

Class 2007

1. Erwin Guanzon

2. Renieboy Bunagan

3. Aldwin Ayban

4. Gary Loyd Borcelis

5. Chris Alvin Pecson

6. Charlie Bryan Quilingin

7. Jelvin Edang

8. Ranier Lacsamana

9. Mark Joseph M. Corporal

10. Remegio L. Lagora Jr.

11. Andy Mark M. Tacogdoy

12. Desmond S. Astudillo

13. Cleton N. Immatong Jr.

Class 2008

1. Jessie De Chavez

2. Claro Seriosa Jr.

3. Carlos Berth Reyes

4. Jay E. de Vicente

5. Marvin Talosig

6. Lowell T. Cadeliña

7. Ivan Glend C. Santiago

8. Jonald Bryan Luces

9. Elgie Daniel B. De Leon

10. Rowin Demnich Aquino

11. Deolex Q. Arro

12. Daniel Ian Bundal

13. Joseph Byan Ortille

14. Julian Marcos Jr.

15. Steve Degay

16. Bayani Reyes

17. Rhollyson Castro

18. Michael Sapiter

19. Silver Ignacio

Class 2009

1. Kirk Vincent Gumboc

2. Byan M. Agapay

3. Francis Rowen Valencia

4. Mark Christian M. Corporal

5. Niño Buffe

6. Christian Neil Ursua

7. Patrick Allen Pasion

8. Dave Leal

9. Kennedy Magno

10. Rowell Baldugo

11. Jaime Sonny Balderama

12. Rudy Chavez Jr.

13. Soren Cabrera

Class 2010

1. Garcenila, Patrick James

2. Millar,Eugene S.

3. Pormento, J

4. Anonat, Goldneal S.

5. Remon, Rolando II

6. Foronda, Jaymond P.

7. Ferrer, Ron Dominic M.

8. Labrador, John Ryan C.

9. Plandito, Patricio L.

10. Lacostales, Raymond G.

11. Fernandez, Mark Wilson T.

12. Baliwang, Javonillo I.

13. Fuertes, John Mitchelle S.

14. David, Jesus Jr. C.

15. Rendon, Virgilio II F.

16. Leal, Romarc John L.

17. Java, Leomart Y.

18. Bandong, Frederick G.

19. Sardual, Rocky D.

20. Inderio, Carl

21. Balangto, Jordan

22. Sarmiento, Mark

23. Gentallan, P.D. G

24. Datong, John Glenn Y.

25. Dag-ing,Roy Joel B.

26. Binwag, Perry froilan B.

27. Lomeda,Anthony T.

28. Banga-an, Julius Ceazar D.

29. Bonito, Voltaire O.

30. Nacario, Januard A.

31. Yadang, Philip B.

32. Dimayacyac, Ployd I.

33. Dotimas, Louise Jay R.

34. Carubanga, Jake A.

35. Dulnuan, Glenn A.

36. Ponteras, B Jr. C

37. Bagnes, Darwin M.

38. Velasquez, Aaron Daniel T.

39. Royong, Jayrol M.

40. Aguila, Leonides B.

Class 2011

1. Erwin Julius Lorenzo

2. Byron B. Corpuz

Class 2012

1. Manuel Joseph D. Baloyo

2. Alexander James D. De la cruz

3. Nazer S. Orendain

4. Jerock A. Pazon

5. Jay-jay S. Baloran

6. Isaias O. Fortuna Jr.

7. Alexis G. Evangelista

8. Winston Casareo

9. Erson E. Fontillas

10. Jayson M. Enojo

11. Mico Niño E. Babida

12. Dan Jerick C. Logatoc

13. Armin Roy N. Donato

14. Isabelo V. Canlas

15. Viannie E. De Vicente

16. Chester H. Mecate

17. Jomer C. Young

18. Christopher Michael F Bautusta

19. Rester Deen F. Danago

20. Jeffrey D.R. Lentigan

21. Jeremy E. Benitez

22. Daniel G. Baco

23. Deweydon R. Selda

24. Edward O. Bermudo

25. Angelo Carlo S. Racela

26. Froilan B. Banoey

27. Denmark Paul M. Antonano

28. Mark David C. Legaspi

29. Rexson B. Limson

30. Reinz Alvaro A. Rudio

Class 2013

1. Christopher B. Tiyad

2. Luigi Rivera

3. Ron Reuben Canlas

4. Joshua Ogot

5. Bryle Jake A. Razote

Class 2014

1. Jolly A Puguon

2. John Melvie C. Ara

3. Jordan I. Marjes

4. Marvin John V. Cagas

5. Rey Charles D. Valdez

6. Anthony Rapa

7. Mark Kevin B. Mendoza

8. Dharen S. Brusas

Class 2015

1. Prey Ryan F.

2. Ivan Carlo M. Javier

3. Jezrael Domingo

Class 2016

1. Sherwin F. Class

2. Val Ralph Velasquez

3. Dean Thomas Recomono

4. Melvin John A. Laforteza

5. Angel Nikko F. Nieves

6. Jerold Idris S. Jo

7. Renzo S. Lapido

8. Jasem Loide M. Velasco

9. Jerry Buteng

10. Felix Andrew P. Coronado

11. John Sherwin F. Pesimo

12. Michael C. Cada

13. Marianito B. Castro Jr.

14. Gerould Atchico

Class 2017

1. Marc Alveniz

2. Brian Keith Peralta

3. Maniego Gorge Parker

Class 2018

1. Jhon E. de Vicente

2. John Carlo F. Corpuz

3. Gian Don U. Villavicencio

4. Stefan Aaron Acierda

5. Stewart A. Balajo

6. Jasper Neil Santos

Total = 167

2006-2018 = 167

Recapitulation:

Part 1/6 - 1967-1981 = 215

Part 1/6-A - 1980. = 145

Part 2/6 - 1982-1983 = 114

Part 3/6 - 1984-1994 = 199

Part 4/6 - 1995-2000 = 208

Part 5/6 - 2001-2005 = 177

Part 6/6 - 2006-2018++ = 167

Grand Total

Total Strength = 1225

