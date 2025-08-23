Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr.,

Your Excellency,

We, the proud alumni of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA), write to you with utmost respect, deep concern, and unwavering resolve to express our strong opposition to the proposed renaming of our beloved alma mater into the “Philippine National Maritime Academy.” While we recognize and support all efforts to modernize and expand maritime education in our country, we firmly believe that this name change not only disregards our rich history and tradition but also risks diminishing the legacy of the premier government maritime institution that has produced generations of disciplined, competent, and patriotic merchant marine officers since 1820.

HB 1061 was filed last July 02, 2025 by Cong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. The same bill under HB 11393 that was filed in the 19th Congress that has reached the third reading.

The name “Philippine Merchant Marine Academy” is not a mere label. It is a proud symbol of more than two centuries of maritime excellence, national service, and unwavering commitment to global seafaring standards. It is a name revered across oceans and recognized in international shipping circles as a mark of integrity, discipline, and maritime professionalism. To erase this identity is to erase the very essence of what the Academy has stood for through war, independence, modernization, and beyond.

We find the proposed renaming not only unnecessary but also deeply misguided. The justification that “nationalizing” the name will elevate its stature holds no weight. The Academy has long been national in character, public in ownership, and international in distinction. To remove “Merchant Marine” from its name risks weakening the Academy’s primary identity and unique mission — to train and produce world-class merchant marine officers and maritime professionals who serve both the national fleet and the global maritime industry.

We take strong exception to any narrative that insinuates that the PMMA’s current name is outdated or inadequate. On the contrary, the name encapsulates our maritime heritage, our constitutional mandate, and our national pride. Changing it would not honor our history — it would deface it. It would alienate generations of alumni who have built careers, reputations, and lives carrying the PMMA flag across continents and oceans.

Instead of renaming, we urge the government to pour its political will and public resources into transforming PMMA into a more modern, well-equipped, and globally competitive institution. Let us strengthen its academic and leadership programs, expand its training facilities, and ensure equitable access for qualified youth from all regions of the country. Let us elevate, not erase.

We support any initiative to institutionalize reforms, professionalize maritime education, and even create additional national maritime institutions if needed—but never at the expense of the Academy’s name, legacy, and institutional integrity. We believe that modernization should not come at the cost of memory. Progress should not mean forgetting. Reform should not mean revisionism.

As alumni who have served this country in civilian ships and in uniform, in the private sector and in government, we feel a sacred duty to speak up. We represent not only personal achievement but also a collective memory and institutional fidelity. The PMMA is not just a school—it is a maritime tradition, a cultural institution, and a pillar of national identity.

We appeal to Your Excellency to reconsider and reject any legislative or executive action that would rename the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy. Let us instead protect, promote, and propel its legacy to new heights. History is not a burden—it is an anchor. And an anchor is what keeps a ship stable, especially in turbulent waters.

With deep respect and firm conviction, we remain faithful to our alma mater and to the Filipino maritime legacy she continues to uphold. We respectfully urge you to stand with us in preserving the name, honor, and heritage of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy.

Sincerely,

The concerned Alumni of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA)