Farage says only deportations will stop small boat crossings

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has unveiled plans for mass deportations of asylum seekers arriving in Britain by small boats, a policy he says is necessary to address what he calls a “massive crisis” threatening national security.

Speaking to The Times, Farage said arrivals could be detained upon landing, held in disused RAF bases, and then returned to countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea if agreements were reached. The proposal also suggests sending migrants to British overseas territories like Ascension Island or to third countries including Rwanda and Albania.

"There is only one way to stop people coming into Britain and that is to detain them and deport them," Farage told The Times.

The party claims the measures would cost £10 billion over five years but ultimately save money by reducing spending on asylum hotels. Critics, however, say the plan is unrealistic and open to legal challenges. Labour branded it “pie in the sky,” while the Conservatives argued Reform was simply repackaging their own policies.

Farage has also called for Britain to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, which has previously been used to block deportations.

His announcement comes amid record asylum applications, with Home Office figures showing 111,000 filed in the year to June, alongside a 38% rise in small boat crossings.