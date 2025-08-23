Esnyr Ranollo denies inappropriate comment on Larkin Castor

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate, Esnyr Ranollo, with seeming vehemence, denied inappropriately commenting on Kapuso actor Larkin Castor's social media post.

“New crush titikman agad,” Ranollo supposedly commented on Castor's post.

“Gusto ko lang pong linawin na hindi po ako ’yung nag-comment at wala po akong sinabing gano’n (I want to clarify that i did not comment and I didn't say anythinh like that). This statement is edited,” Ranollo wrote Castor's Facebook page.

Utterly disappointed, he added: “It’s honestly disheartening na may nagpapakalat ng fake news. Sana naman po igalang natin ang isa’t isa. Respeto na lang po sana (It's honestly disheartening that someone is spreading fake news. I hope that we respect each other. I hope there's respect)."

Castor is the former boyfriend of Ranollo’s fellow ex-PBB housemate, AZ Martinez.