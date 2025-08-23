Economic sabotage raps eyed vs flood scammers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has vowed to pursue economic sabotage charges against contractors and officials responsible for fraudulent flood control projects, particularly after he motored to Baliwag, Bulacan to inspect a P55.7-million riverwall project that turned out to be non-existent despite it being reported as “100-percent complete” and fully paid to Syms Construction Trading.

Marcos expressed outrage, noting that such “ghost projects” deprive Filipinos of critical infrastructure like irrigation and flood protection, exacerbating the people’s hardship.

The prevalence of irregular Bulacan flood control projects, which received significant funding from 2022 to 2025, prompted the call for accountability.

Marcos emphasized that no one would be spared. He urged citizens to report anomalies via the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform.

18 August

LGUs get emergency vehicles

Three of every four local government units (LGUs) nationwide have received patient transport vehicles (PTVs) or ambulances, with more on the way as part of the government effort to strengthen the healthcare system.

President Marcos led the turnover of 124 PTVs to Eastern Visayas LGUs in Ormoc City. The rollout was in line with the commitment to ensure that every province, city, and municipality will have emergency medical transport.

“This is part of the continuing, shall we say, strengthening of our healthcare system. Ever since I was young, I was reminded that no matter how wealthy or popular you are, if you get sick, you cannot enjoy the fruits of your labor. Health is the most important thing for every person,” he said.

Solar irrigation impresses

The P100-million R.M. Tan Solar Pump Irrigation Project (SPIP) in Ormoc City, the largest of its kind in Eastern Visayas, drew President Marcos’ admiration.

The facility, developed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), features seven 10-horsepower solar-powered pumps designed to irrigate 100 hectares of farmland twice a year.

It is expected to benefit 92 farmers by replacing costly diesel pumps with a cleaner and more efficient irrigation system.

“I just wanted to see how it works, and it looks good. We’re using the best of high technology, with satellite imaging and artificial intelligence. It’s awe-inspiring because it will result in better harvests,” Marcos said.

Council to fix education gaps

President Marcos established the Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) as the government’s central body to tackle longstanding issues in the education sector, including inadequate teacher support, fragmented programs, and inconsistent policies.

The EWDG was established under Administrative Order 36 signed by the President on 13 August and made public on Monday.

The new body will be chaired by the President, with the Education Secretary as co-chair and the Labor secretary as vice chair. Other members include the heads of the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills and Development Authority, Department of Migrant Workers, and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development.

Make zero billing happen

The Department of Health (DoH) was instructed to ensure that all hospitals under its wing are well-versed in implementing the Zero Balance Billing hospitalization system for indigent patients.

Speaking to reporters in Tacloban City, President Marcos tasked Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and Dr. Joseph Michael A. Jaro, medical center chief of the Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC), with making the system work in all hospitals under their watch.

“This is my request to Secretary Herbosa and Dr. Jaro — make sure that it’s not only here that they know what to do. They are already well-versed in the procedure. In all our DoH hospitals, make sure they know what to do so our patients won’t be burdened,” Marcos said.

19 August

Pasig River rehab office up

Executive Order 92 created the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Pasig River Rehabilitation (OPAPRR) to oversee and fast-track the rehabilitation, development and restoration of the Pasig River.

Under the EO, President Marcos indicated the OPAPRR will be headed by the Presidential Adviser for Pasig River Rehabilitation who will hold the rank of a Cabinet Secretary.

The office is tasked with advising the President on policy directions, monitoring government initiatives, and coordinating with local government units, government agencies, and private-sector partners to implement education and workforce development programs.

Stronger ties with 4 nations

President Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to deepening ties with Australia, Israel, the Maldives and Nepal, as he formally received the credentials of their new ambassadors during a ceremony at Malacañang on Tuesday.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Marc Innés-Brown (Australia), Dana Kursh (Israel), Dr. Mariyam Shabeena Ahmed (Maldives), and Netra Prasad Timsina (Nepal).

20 August

Economic sabotage raps

President Marcos warned that contractors and officials found responsible for irregularities in flood control projects would face economic sabotage charges, saying he was “angry” over how the anomalies have deprived Filipinos of critical infrastructure and basic services.

“If all of these projects were properly executed and implemented, many problems would have been solved for our people,” Marcos said after inspecting what he called a “ghost” project in Baliwag, Bulacan.

“It would’ve been better for us in terms of irrigation, fresh water supply for households. But what they did caused real harm. I’m not disappointed. I’m angry,” he said.

The Commission on Audit earlier ordered a fraud audit of all flood-control projects in Bulacan province which received the largest share of funds in Central Luzon from 2022 to 2025.

Baliwag ghost project

Those responsible for the “ghost project” in Baliwag, Bulacan, will be held accountable, President Marcos said, as he expressed outrage over the false reporting on the status of a reinforced concrete riverwall project.

During an inspection of the site where the riverwall was reportedly built, Marcos found no evidence of the structure.

He said he was “angry” and “extremely disappointed” to find that the flood control project, which had been marked “100 percent complete” and fully paid for based on government records, did not exist.

“As of last month, June, the report said this was 100 percent complete and fully paid. But we can’t see anything. Not a single hollow block, not a trace of cement, no equipment here. This entire project is a ghost project. No work was done at all,” he said.

21 August

First and only lady

President Marcos paid tribute to his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos, on her birthday, describing her as a steadfast partner, loving mother, and tireless First Lady.

In a social media post, the President called her his “first and only lady,” recalling her role not only in their family but also in public service.

“Happy birthday to my first and only lady, Liza. You have been my partner through everything — a loving mother to our boys, a brilliant lawyer and teacher, and now a tireless First Lady who gives so much of herself to others,” Marcos said.

On Ninoy Aquino Day: Peace, unity

President Marcos urged Filipinos to draw lessons from history as a guide for leadership and citizenship, underscoring peace and unity.

In his message on Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos said the annual observance “brings to light a chapter in our nation’s shared story that continues to echo across generations and public memory.”

He said the passage of time has given Filipinos “greater clarity and a deeper perspective” in looking back on Aquino’s legacy.

“Our commemoration achieves meaning when the lessons of the past are reflected in our actions and in the moral architecture of institutions. In honoring this day, the republic signals its readiness to uphold leadership that strives towards wholeness and reconciliation,” he said.