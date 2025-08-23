DSWD expands lifeline

When life hits one hardest, a helping hand can make all the difference. For Filipinos facing medical emergencies, that helping hand is now a little stronger, thanks to a new partnership between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and 22 hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, and suppliers of assistive devices.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the agency’s partners during the signing ceremony on 23 August at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

“Through this collaboration, we continue to be channels of hope for those going through traumatic and crippling situations,” he said. “We aid them with vital support so they can cope and get through their crises.”

The partnership expands the reach of the DSWD’s guarantee letters (GL) which allow clients of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program to access medical services with the assurance that the government will cover part or all of their expenses.

“With the support of our new partners, Filipinos in crisis can now enjoy greater convenience and faster access to critical medical care,” Gatchalian said.

The first half of 2025 had seen the AICS extend support to more than 6.2 million individuals, highlighting the growing need for assistance.

To further streamline operations, the DSWD is moving to automate the AICS, covering everything from service dispensing to billing.

“Our goal is to provide swift service through clients’ handheld devices while ensuring timely payments to our partners,” Gatchalian said.

The partnership roster reads like a who’s who of healthcare providers and service suppliers.

Hospitals on board include Manila Doctors Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, and Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, among others.

Pharmaceutical partners include Generika Drugstore, Jackpharma, MedGrocer and Vital Health Pharmaceutical Corporation. Assistive device providers, therapy centers and dialysis services also signed up, ensuring a holistic approach to crisis care.