DepEd unveils transparency dashboard to track school performance

The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized the importance of transparency in improving learning outcomes, making education data more open, accessible, and actionable for all Filipinos.

At the center of this reform is the Paaralang Bukas Dashboard, a transparency portal that will give the public a clear view of school performance and needs. More than a database, it will serve as a bridge between government education investments and the people’s active participation in monitoring and improving learning outcomes.

Through the dashboard, users can access school-level learning results for both private and public schools, such as the early language, literacy and numeracy assessment, and the national achievement tests for school year 2023-2024. It will also feature key school characteristics for all public schools—including enrollment numbers, facilities, utilities, maintenance spending, and other critical resources—making education governance more open than ever before.

The Open Government Partnership is a global multi-stakeholder initiative that champions improved transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governments.

DepEd’s open data effort will allow education stakeholders to better identify and respond to the needs of schools, learners, and teachers. For instance, resources and support can be directed to schools that visibly need an extra hand, whether in facilities, teaching materials, or improving performance in assessment tests.