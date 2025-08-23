DepEd touts open dashboard tool

The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized the importance of transparency in improving learning outcomes by making education data more open, accessible and actionable for all Filipinos.

At the center of this reform is the Paaralang Bukas Dashboard, a transparency portal that will give the public a clear view of school performance and needs.

More than a database, the DepEd said it will serve as a bridge between government education investments and the people’s active participation in monitoring and improving outcomes.

Through the dashboard, users can access school-level learning results for both private and public schools, such as the early language, literacy and numeracy assessment and the national achievement tests for school year 2023-2024.

It will also feature key school characteristics for all public schools — enrollment numbers, facilities, utilities, maintenance spending and other critical resources — making education governance more open than ever.

The Open Government Partnership is a global multi-stakeholder initiative that champions transparency, accountability and responsiveness in governments.