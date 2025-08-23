DAY6 brings anniv concert tour to Manila

The wait is over, My Day.

Day6 is coming to the Philippines to celebrate a decade of music.

Live Nation Philippines announces DAY6 10th Anniversary Tour <The DECADE> in MANILA will be happening on 24 January 2026 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices are Floor Standing A & B (P16,500), Lower Box A (P13,000), Lower Box B (P12,000), Upper Box (P7,500) and general admission (P3,500).

The VIP tier includes one standing ticket, soundcheck party, early access to merchandise, exclusive laminate and lanyard, and postcard set with printed signature.

UnionBank Mastercard presale is on 8 September at 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Use your UnionBank Mastercard at www.priceless.com/unionbankph for early access.

LNPH presale happens on 9 September, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access the presale.

Meanwhile, the general onsale will be on 10 September, 12 p.m. via smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets.

For more details, visit www.livenation.ph.