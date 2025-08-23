Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: If you are not valued in the light, do not let them in the darkness.
Health: Eat soup and vegetables to cleanse the system.
Career: Be careful with what you say. Someone is listening more closely than people realize.
Wealth: Reduce spending on luxuries. Focus on spiritual investment first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if you feel leftover heaviness after the full moon.
OX
Love: You do not need to prove yourself to someone who is not true to you.
Health: Soak your feet in saltwater tonight.
Career: Do not accept new responsibilities. Settle old ones first.
Wealth: Prepare a new piggy bank for after full moon blessings.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse doors, corners of the house and under-bed storage.
TIGER
Love: Do not be afraid to close a door. Real healing may start there.
Health: : Drink herbal tea.
Career: Focus on documentation. A review is coming.
Wealth: Do not buy expensive items for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: Someone who truly cares does not disappear suddenly.
Health: Eat sinigang or vegetable soup.
Career: Avoid overtime. The body should rest after spiritual strain.
Wealth: Bless a coin and hide it under the pillow.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Do not force a relationship while still building yourself.
Health: Eat boiled egg, banana, and hot soup.
Career: Avoid burnout. Start with what you can finish.
Wealth: Do not place lucky charms in dirty or cluttered areas.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the room to close residual full moon energy.
SNAKE
Love: Do not let someone return to your life if they were once a source of fear.
Health: Avoid sweets and fried food today.
Career: Do not open a new group chat. Keep the workspace quiet.
Wealth: Place the lucky pouch on the altar and anoint it again.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Clean your the windows to close the path of spiritual confusion.
HORSE
Love: Do not give another chance to someone who caused trauma.
Health: Eat tinola or soup in the evening.
Career: A quiet time to build plans.
Wealth: Do not give money without documentation. Karma is involved.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Reorganize your room if sleep quality is poor.
GOAT
Love: Do not let fear of being alone push you into the wrong relationship.
Health: Eat fruit and avoid cold foods.
Career: Organize papers. A verification request will come.
Wealth: Do not share account details carelessly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse the hallway if you hear wind sounds even with windows closed.
MONKEY
Love: You are not responsible for the emotional healing of someone who does not own up to their mistakes.
Health: Eat oatmeal.
Career: Finish what was left from yesterday. It will open new luck.
Wealth: Set aside a coin in the bedroom. Have Master Hanz bless it before use.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: True love does not suffocate. Especially now, you need to breathe.
Health: Drink ginger and salabat tea.
Career: Avoid reply all. Wrong words can create tension.
Wealth: Do not show your salary or transaction screenshots.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
DOG
Love: If someone does not know how to listen, they should not be spoken to.
Health: Warm up your body before sleeping.
Career: Finish old projects before accepting new ones.
Wealth: Set aside two coins under the bed.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.
PIG
Love: If someone left you yesterday, do not accept their apology today.
Health: Eat a soup-based meal.
Career: Do not accept work you have not prayed for.
Wealth: Do not use newly purchased items. Anoint them first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.