Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: If you are not valued in the light, do not let them in the darkness.

Health: Eat soup and vegetables to cleanse the system.

Career: Be careful with what you say. Someone is listening more closely than people realize.

Wealth: Reduce spending on luxuries. Focus on spiritual investment first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if you feel leftover heaviness after the full moon.