LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (24 August 2025)
Love: If you are not valued in the light, do not let them in the darkness.

Health: Eat soup and vegetables to cleanse the system.

Career: Be careful with what you say. Someone is listening more closely than people realize.

Wealth: Reduce spending on luxuries. Focus on spiritual investment first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if you feel leftover heaviness after the full moon.

OX

Love: You do not need to prove yourself to someone who is not true to you.

Health: Soak your feet in saltwater tonight.

Career: Do not accept new responsibilities. Settle old ones first.

Wealth: Prepare a new piggy bank for after full moon blessings.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse doors, corners of the house and under-bed storage.

TIGER

Love: Do not be afraid to close a door. Real healing may start there.

Health: : Drink herbal tea.

Career: Focus on documentation. A review is coming.

Wealth: Do not buy expensive items for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: Someone who truly cares does not disappear suddenly.

Health: Eat sinigang or vegetable soup.

Career: Avoid overtime. The body should rest after spiritual strain.

Wealth: Bless a coin and hide it under the pillow.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: Do not force a relationship while still building yourself.

Health: Eat boiled egg, banana, and hot soup.

Career: Avoid burnout. Start with what you can finish.

Wealth: Do not place lucky charms in dirty or cluttered areas.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the room to close residual full moon energy.

SNAKE

Love: Do not let someone return to your life if they were once a source of fear.

Health: Avoid sweets and fried food today.

Career: Do not open a new group chat. Keep the workspace quiet.

Wealth: Place the lucky pouch on the altar and anoint it again.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Clean your the windows to close the path of spiritual confusion.

HORSE

Love: Do not give another chance to someone who caused trauma.

Health: Eat tinola or soup in the evening.

Career: A quiet time to build plans.

Wealth: Do not give money without documentation. Karma is involved.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Reorganize your room if sleep quality is poor.

GOAT

Love: Do not let fear of being alone push you into the wrong relationship.

Health: Eat fruit and avoid cold foods.

Career: Organize papers. A verification request will come.

Wealth: Do not share account details carelessly.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 5

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse the hallway if you hear wind sounds even with windows closed.

MONKEY

Love: You are not responsible for the emotional healing of someone who does not own up to their mistakes.

Health: Eat oatmeal.

Career: Finish what was left from yesterday. It will open new luck.

Wealth: Set aside a coin in the bedroom. Have Master Hanz bless it before use.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: True love does not suffocate. Especially now, you need to breathe.

Health: Drink ginger and salabat tea.

Career: Avoid reply all. Wrong words can create tension.

Wealth: Do not show your salary or transaction screenshots.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

DOG

Love: If someone does not know how to listen, they should not be spoken to.

Health: Warm up your body before sleeping.

Career: Finish old projects before accepting new ones.

Wealth: Set aside two coins under the bed.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.

PIG

Love: If someone left you yesterday, do not accept their apology today.

Health: Eat a soup-based meal.

Career: Do not accept work you have not prayed for.

Wealth: Do not use newly purchased items. Anoint them first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.

