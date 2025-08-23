Corpuz dagger powers Pasig

John Felix Corpuz averted a traveling violation to deliver the dagger three-pointer as Pasig nipped Imus Braderhood, 82-81, in overtime on Saturday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

The 6-foot-1 Corpuz, a prized find from Immaculada Concepcion College, snagged the rebound off the missed second free throw by Imus' Paul Belencion with 5.7 ticks left, dribbled past halfcourt, and took steps before unleashing the triple that lifted Pasig to its ninth win against 15 losses and the 10th spot in the North Division of the 30-team tournament.

Corpus atoned for his two charity splits that would have lifted Pasig to victory in regulation that ended 65-65 after Imus' Ryusei Koga missed his second free throw and Pasig's Paul Gadin missed a jumper with 1 second left.

Imus tumbled to 9-15 and joint 11th in the South Division despite the 25-point, eight-rebound, two-assists effort of Mark Doligon.

Pasig's Warlo James Batac chalked up 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and was chosen the game's Best Player over Jacob Galicia with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Jerome Garcia with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Corpuz with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

They compensated for the absence of injured veteran Chito Jaime and crack point guard Robbie Manalang.

Imus also got 14 points, seven rebounds nd 6 assists from Jayvee Dela Cruz, 11 points from Jaypee Belencion, and 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Regie Boy Basibas.