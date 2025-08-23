CL police nab drug suspects, POGO trafficking facilitator

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Central Luzon police have made a string of arrests in a series of anti-drug and anti-trafficking operations this month, seizing millions in illegal drugs and nabbing high-value suspects.

On 22 August, authorities conducted coordinated buy-bust operations in Pampanga and Bulacan, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, including two high-value targets. In Mabalacat City, police and the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) apprehended one HVI at Fiesta Communities, Barangay Dapdap, around 5:48 p.m., recovering about 205 grams of shabu valued at roughly P1.39 million. Earlier that day, in Barangay Bambang, Bocaue, Bulacan, SDEU operatives arrested two suspects — including another HVI — during a pre-dawn operation, seizing 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000.

Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., Central Luzon police director, praised the operatives for their swift action.

“These operations reflect PRO3’s commitment to stamp out illegal drugs. We will relentlessly pursue high-value targets and dismantle drug networks. Stay vigilant — victory lies in our unity,” he said.

The operations align with the Philippine National Police’s priority of “Swift and Responsive Public Service,” under Chief Gen. Nicolas D. Torre III.

Meanwhile, authorities also arrested a 28-year-old airport employee in Clark Freeport on 19 August for alleged involvement in illegal recruitment linked to a POGO job in Cambodia.

The suspect allegedly facilitated a fraudulent hiring scheme, providing travel documents to a victim who later discovered the scam. He is now temporarily detained at the CIAPS, AVSEU 3 Custodial Facility and has been referred to the Department of Justice for inquest proceedings under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

These coordinated operations highlight the regional police’s ongoing efforts to combat both illegal drugs and human trafficking in Central Luzon.