Chery Tiggo stuns Creamline in 5

Coming off a demoralizing straight-sets loss to PLDT, Chery Tiggo stormed back into contention with a statement win – toppling powerhouse Creamline in a five-set thriller, 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 17-15 – in front of a roaring weekend crowd at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

It was a display of not just skill, but unrelenting grit, mental toughness, and physical stamina from a team many counted out after a rough start to its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational campaign.

Against a squad as decorated and battle-tested as the Cool Smashers, the Crossovers leaned into the very qualities Creamline is known for – enduring strength, composure, and late-set poise under pressure. In a showdown that tested physical limits and mental resolve, it was Chery Tiggo that rose to the occasion, fighting back from a 1-2 set deficit and erasing a 2-6 hole in the decisive fifth set to complete a gutsy turnaround in two hours and 25 minutes.

“Very grateful and happy at talagang nilaban namin. Yung last game namin, hindi kami ‘yun – kaya kailangan naming bumawi,” said rookie Renee Peñafiel, who delivered a stellar performance and was named Best Player of the Game.

A former UST reserve, Peñafiel exploded for 18 points, including three aces and three blocks – the most crucial coming at 15-all in the fifth, when she snuffed out a Michele Gumabao attack at the net to give the Crossovers match point.

Though Gumabao would momentarily save it with a hit, her next serve sailed out, sealing Creamline’s fate.

“Pagod na talaga kami pero nilaban namin hanggang dulo, kasi sayang lang yung pagod kung ‘di namin ilalaban,” added Peñafiel, a fitting reflection of the team’s never-say-die mentality.