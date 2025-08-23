Cebu mayors unite against corruption

CEBU — The 44 municipal mayors of Cebu, under the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu chapter, have issued a strong manifesto affirming that corruption has no place in public service.

In a statement released by LMP-Cebu Chapter president and Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, the mayors emphasized their united stance on transparency, accountability, and justice amid recent allegations of corruption in flood control and other infrastructure projects.

“Let there be no doubt. We share the same conviction. We too demand transparency, accountability, and justice behind these corruption allegations, including the reported collusion between certain government officials and favored contractors,” the manifesto read.

The mayors stressed the human cost of corruption. Floods and landslides, they noted, devastate families, livelihoods, and communities. Mismanagement in public works, they said, is more than misused funds — it is a theft of safety, dignity and hope.

The LMP-Cebu chapter called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other agencies to immediately release project details, including Programs of Work, Feasibility Studies, Bill of Quantities, Detailed Unit Price Analyses, and the names of contractors and officials involved.

“The Filipino people deserve nothing less than the truth. If proven guilty, those who have enriched themselves at the expense of the public must not only be removed from office but also face the full force of the law,” the statement added.

The manifesto concluded with a pledge to the public:

“We, the mayors of Cebu, stand with the people. We affirm our duty to protect their welfare and to ensure that government serves as a shield against disaster, not as a source of further suffering.”

The declaration comes in the wake of national scrutiny over alleged abuses in public infrastructure projects, signaling Cebu’s local leaders’ commitment to uphold integrity and good governance.