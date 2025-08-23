Bukidnon rice hub modernizes NM agri

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Agriculture highlighted the establishment of the P118-million rice hub in the neighboring province of Bukidnon as “a facility to be accorded priority in palay procurement” process.

With this facility, the province is set to play a key role in the government’s efforts to modernize and support agricultural producers.

Department of Agriculture Regional Director Jose Apollo Pacamalan said: “With concerted efforts, strategic investments, and community involvement, the Bukidnon NFA rice hub is poised to become a cornerstone of Northern Mindanao’s food security and agricultural modernization agenda.”

Under the auspices of the Masagana Agri-Food Infrastructure Modernization (MAFIM) Program, the National Food Authority (NFA) has initiated the construction of a P118-million rice processing facility in Musuan, Maramag, representing a significant investment in the region’s agricultural infrastructure.

NFA Deputy Administrator John Robert Hermano said the facility aims to boost rice procurement, reduce post-harvest losses, and give farmers in Northern Mindanao access to essential services such as drying, milling, and procurement at fixed prices.

“This state-of-the-art facility will incorporate a mechanical dryer, laboratory, warehouse, training center and rice mills. These features are expected to expand storage capacity, streamline procurement processes, and enhance the economic returns for farmers,” Hermano affirmed.

“Musuan will function as the primary processing and milling center, with supplementary dryers planned for Kalilangan and Aglayan to optimize palay-handling efficiency. Farmers who do not engage in direct sales with the NFA will still be able to utilize the facility’s drying services. Our objective is to ensure that all farmers have access to these essential facilities,” Hermano elaborated.

Northern Mindanao is set to receive 12 of the 90 trucks being procured nationwide this year, aimed at transporting agricultural produce to processing centers.