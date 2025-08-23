Bukidnon farmers get P2-M combine harvester

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — For the 108-member San Jose Multipurpose Cooperative (SJMPC) in Barangay San Jose, Libona, Bukidnon, farming just got a whole lot easier. The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Northern Mindanao recently turned over a P2.08-million combine harvester to the cooperative, a move set to mechanize operations, reduce manual labor, and boost productivity across its 158-hectare corn farm, 10 hectares of cassava, and a planned 50-hectare expansion.

Luz Guzman, DA field operations officer, said the advanced machinery — sourced from the agency’s 2024 Corn Program funds — is equipped with a heavy-duty trailer, compatible tires, and a corn and rice kit. The unit integrates reaping, shelling, threshing, cleaning, and bagging into one streamlined process, promising faster, more efficient harvesting while lowering operational costs.

During the turnover ceremony Thursday, Guzman urged the cooperative to maximize the combine harvester’s use and ensure it benefits not only their members but also neighboring farmers.

Acting Libona Mayor Tawing B. Woo echoed her call, emphasizing the government’s presence in supporting farmers. “Strengthen your cooperative and take care of the machinery provided by the government. Now that the combine harvester is here, you can truly feel that the government is supporting us,” he said.

For her part, SJMPC chairperson Lielane Marie Dagdagan committed to maintaining the equipment, pledging to allocate 20 percent of the cooperative’s income for repairs and upkeep. She also expressed gratitude to both national and local governments for their support, highlighting the machine’s potential to ease labor, reduce costs and increase revenue.

Designed for efficiency, the combine harvester boasts a grain tank capacity of 400 kilograms, a harvesting loss of only 0.52 percent, and an actual field capacity of 0.555 hectare per hour. Its provision aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to achieve food security and modernize the agri-fishery sector through mechanization, improved production systems and enhanced postharvest processes.