Breaking stigmas: ABU engages doctors, influencers in hygiene dialogue

ABU recently held the Medical Influencers Roundtable Gathering, bringing together medical professionals and advocates for an open discussion on proper anal hygiene and personal care.

The event highlighted the importance of breaking stigmas surrounding hygiene practices while also showcasing how the ABU Foaming Anal Wash works through live demonstrations and interactive exchanges. Participants engaged in meaningful conversations aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging better health practices.

According to ABU Founder Christian Abulencia, the gathering marked an important step in introducing the brand to the medical community. “So far, we’ve received positive feedback about our product, and our online presence continues to grow. Through this event, kasama ang mga medical professionals, we wanted to formally introduce the product to the medical field. Our goal is for ABU to become a household name—not just for a specific group, but for everyone. We are now FDA-certified and dermatologically tested, which makes us even more confident in its use,” he said.

The roundtable was attended by a distinguished group of medical professionals and influencers. Among them were Dr. Arcielie Bucag, in-house doctor of ABU, along with general practitioners such as Dr. Jaea Acosta, who is also Miss Grand Philippines 2024 First Runner-up, and Dr. Toby Cruz. The gathering also welcomed Dr. Krish Halili, a specialist in sexual and reproductive medicine and former Miss Manila 2014, aesthetic experts like Dr. Cel Martinez and Dr. Spencer Tee, as well as cosmetic surgeons including Dr. Katrina Ramosa Pastrana, Dr. Kerima, and Dr. Alexandrine Go-Cabajar. Joining them were Dr. Lyien Ho, who specializes in lifestyle medicine and dermatology, Dr. Hazel Chumacera, a practicing general physician, and Dr. Rainier, an internal medicine practitioner focusing on genomic and regenerative medicine. Also present was Yllana Marie Aduana, a medical laboratory scientist who was recently named Miss Universe Philippines 2025 First Runner-up.

Moderating the discussion were Dr. Gabbi Carballo, The Miss Philippines Eco-International 2026, and Lorenzo Bonoan, Mister Pilipinas 2025 and Mister ABU 2025. Their role ensured that the exchange of insights flowed smoothly and remained engaging for both the panelists and attendees.

The gathering marked a milestone for ABU not only as a brand pushing for innovation in personal care but also as a platform for open dialogue on subjects that are often considered sensitive. With the support of respected medical professionals and influencers, ABU continues to position itself as a trusted name in health and hygiene, accessible to everyone.