Bank satisfaction, a universal fulfillment

Movie celebrity Alden Richards cuts an imposing figure as an artist, but in a recent video, he is shown as being a candidly happy client of universal bank BDO.

“When I hear BDO, the first thing that crosses my mind is safety. I feel safe because they’ve been here for 50 years, and I can confidently say BDO is the right partner for me,” Richards declared in an interview.

In his new video, Alden came across a frazzled customer trying to complete a long to-do list in the branch so he steps in to help.

He showcases the many digital innovations available, including the Universal Teller Machine and the Service Assist Machine, also known as SAM.

A different machine

The Universal Teller Machine is nothing like the ATM most customers are familiar with.

You can complete transactions that are usually done over the counter, including check deposits and passbook updates. BDO clients can also transact cardless using QR and biometrics.

Meanwhile, skip manual forms when you visit a branch and simply key in your transaction details using SAM. You’ll be assigned a queue number so you can sit back and wait comfortably for your turn.

BDO’s Account Assist Kiosk also makes banking easier by letting you open an account in the branch without paper forms.

With this machine, BDO clients can easily access their accounts and apply for loans and credit cards using biometrics or debit card and PIN to verify their identity. The forms are automatically pre-filled for a more convenient experience.

From personal to digital convenience

Richards admits his transactions these days are mostly digital, and he hardly carries cash. BDO makes it possible for him to access his accounts for both day-to-day expenses and bigger purchases.

“It’s all about going digital. That’s exactly what BDO is doing — going digital to offer more convenience to its clients,” he shared.

But while BDO offers a digital universe of products and services, Alden appreciates that he can always approach a friendly branch officer when he needs to, plus inquire about a wide range of financial products and services in one visit.

In the video, Alden leads the customer to BDO Connect product specialists, in person or virtually, for more information on loans, credit cards, insurance, or investments.

“I’ve been a BDO client for more than a decade already. And I appreciate kasi that BDO offers different options for me in the branch. Para hindi masayang ang pera ko. Meron talagang personal advice para lumago ang savings mo (And I appreciate that BDO offers me different options at the branch, so my money doesn’t go to waste. There’s really personal advice to help your savings grow),” recalled Richards.