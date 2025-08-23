Bang Chan stuns in bespoke FENDI

FENDI brand ambassador, leader, and member of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids, Bang Chan, captivated fans at the group’s DOMINATE World Tour concerts in Paris and Rome with two bespoke FENDI ensembles.

In Paris last July, Bang Chan stepped onstage in a sleek black knit top paired with a black satin sleeveless suit, reflecting the refined mood of FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2025–26 collection. The look was completed with lace-up boots and a bold FF Sphere necklace in a ball chain design, offering a sharp yet understated contrast to the crisp silhouette.

For the Rome show, Bang Chan stunned once again in a glittering outfit that featured a transparent black-and-silver metallic knit top layered over a black FF logo shirt, paired with brown wool trousers. He completed the ensemble with lace-up boots, an FF metal logo belt, FF Sphere earrings, and an FF Cube necklace from the FW25 collection, set for release later this year, giving the look a polished and modern finish.