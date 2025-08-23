Baguio eyes modular cold storage

BAGUIO CITY — In a city known for its fresh produce and vibrant local markets, the thought of food going to waste is more than just an inconvenience — it’s a challenge to both livelihoods and food security. To address this, the Baguio City government is exploring the construction of a modular cold storage facility at the Baguio Dairy Farm, a move that could reshape how the city manages its food supply.

Marcela Tabelin, supervising agriculturist at the City Veterinary and Agriculture Office (CVAO), explained that the facility is intended to be more than a simple warehouse. “Our goal is an inclusive and sustainable cold storage system for meat, fish and vegetables,” she said. “By providing a safe place to store food, we help stabilize supply, support local farmers and distributors, and cut down on post-harvest losses that are all too common in urban food systems.”

The benefits go beyond keeping food cold.

Tabelin emphasized that the project would bolster farmer incomes by giving them more options to store and sell their produce, encourage a circular economy, and strengthen Baguio’s resilience against disruptions in the food supply — from extreme weather to market fluctuations.

“It’s about more than preserving food,” she noted. “It’s about sustaining livelihoods and making sure the city’s population has access to fresh, safe food all year round.”

The project will be funded through a partnership between the national and local government. The Department of Agriculture has pledged P25 million, while the city will provide the land and oversee necessary development. Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong has directed the CVAO and the City Planning and Development Office to identify the optimal location on city-owned property, ensuring cost-effectiveness and accessibility.

The plan reflects a growing recognition of the importance of urban agriculture and local food systems. “This facility is a critical step toward reducing food waste, increasing farmer income, and enhancing urban food resilience,” Tabelin said. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel has expressed support for such initiatives, signaling strong collaboration between national and local authorities in modernizing Baguio’s agricultural infrastructure.