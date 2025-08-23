Himalayan pink salt (HPS) is a substitute for the more common white rock salt used in cooking and for flavoring. Using the pink sodium chloride that comes from salt mines in South Asia’s Himalayan region, however, should be done moderately for safety.

Like any other rock salt, HPS’ high sodium content can increase blood pressure if consumed in excessive amounts, Times of India (ToI) reports, citing a related study published in the medical journal JAMA.

The report says individuals with hypertension, kidney disease, heart conditions or thyroid disorders should limit the consumption of HPS to avoid suffering high blood pressure, a heart attack or a stroke.

As sodium draws water out of cells, causing dehydration, fatigue or dizziness, consuming large amounts of it is dangerous and unhealthy. At the same time, excess sodium leads to water retention in the body, causing bloating, swelling and discomfort, according to ToI.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man used a substitute for table salt to eliminate it from his diet.

Unfortunately, the man was hospitalized after suffering from fatigue, insomnia, poor coordination, facial acne, cherry angiomas (red bumps on the skin), and excessive thirst, Fox News reports. Doctors also found the man suffering auditory and visual hallucinations.

They treated the patient by giving him intravenous fluids and electrolytes, plus anti-psychotic medicine. He was released from the hospital after three weeks of monitoring.

The patient’s case study published in Issue 8 of the Annals of Internal Medicine said his symptoms indicated bromism, a condition caused by long-term exposure to sodium bromide.

Apparently, he asked an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot what could be a substitute for table salt and it suggested using sodium bromide.

The chemical compound that resembles salt is primarily used for cleaning, manufacturing and agricultural purposes, and is toxic to humans, according to the National Institutes of Health.