Arayat councilors urge Marcos to probe P275M ‘House of Cards’ flood project

Residents of Barangay Candating have appealed directly to President Marcos to intervene in what they describe as a failed P275-million flood control project that turned into a “house of cards,” demanding accountability for public funds they say were wasted on ineffective infrastructure.

Their call was formalized in a public letter signed by six barangay councilors – Joseph Hipolito, Manny Mariano, Jace Pineda, Riza Guttierez, Arnold Alicuman, and Gonzalo Mesa – urging an independent investigation into the collapsed “Rehabilitation of the Eroded Bank of Pampanga River” project, which was supposed to protect low-lying villages from flooding.

“Mr. President, ito ay napakalaking halaga ng pera ng ating bayan na nasayang lamang at higit sa lahat ay nagdulot pa ng perwisyo at kapahamakan sa aming mga kabaryo,” the councilors stated.

The project, awarded to Edmarri Construction and Trading, cost P91 million in 2023, P182 million in 2024, and had a planned P100 million for 2025. But residents claim the structure failed catastrophically during the August 2024 rains, revealing incomplete and improperly installed sheet piles that worsened flooding risks.

“This isn’t just about wasted money; it’s about our safety,” said Councilor Hipolito. “We were promised protection, but instead, we got a disaster waiting to happen.”

Questions have since been raised about the contract’s awarding to Edmarri Construction, with sources alleging ties between the firm and political figures, including the brother-in-law of 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc Sagum. The project was reportedly prioritized by former Senior Deputy Speaker Dong Gonzales, now Special Adviser to the Speaker (SAS), who has been linked to Congress’ “Big Six” faction.

When asked for comment, Gonzales’ daughter — now congresswoman of Pampanga’s 3rd District — confirmed she would relay the inquiry to her father.

With the rainy season looming, residents are urging President Marcos to inspect the site personally, recalling his earlier criticism of a P50-million “ghost” flood control project in Baliuag, Bulacan.

“Mr. President, we implore you to see what happened here so those responsible are held accountable,” a barangay leader said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has not yet commented on the allegations.