Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza unfold power with vivo X Fold5

Anne Curtis, star of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, shared, “My work has been insane lately… but I’m lucky I can go from shoots to meetings to streaming easy peasy. My ultra-slim vivo X Fold5 unfolds smoothly to match my every move. It’s super perfect for my script runs, meetings, and watching my fave series or vids!”

On Instagram, Marian Rivera also gushed about how the vivo X Fold5 unfolds seamlessly for bigger goals while maintaining its sleek, stylish appeal.

Meanwhile, Alden Richards remarked, “My ultra-slim vivo X Fold5 moves as fast as I do,” describing how effortlessly it unfolds for work and folds for everyday ease. A perfect fit for his daily grind.

These testimonials are solid proof that the vivo X Fold5 makes every power move seamless. For modern go-getters like these talented celebrities, its expansive display means more room to do more — from sealing presentations and managing emails during calls, to sneaking in a quick stream. It’s the ultimate hub where work meets play.

Unfold it to open up endless possibilities. Fold it to keep life in motion. That’s the edge you get with the vivo X Fold5.

All the energy you need for every power play

At the heart of this powerhouse is the massive 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, crafted for those who live life in the fast lane.

For superstars, executives, and modern multi-hyphenates, this battery is more than power — it’s confidence, freedom, and the assurance that your day runs as smoothly as your ambitions.

Take it from Maine Mendoza. With her vivo X Fold5, she moves seamlessly from glam to grind to good times with friends — never missing a beat, never dropping the energy.

Step into the future with the vivo X Fold5, now available in vivo concept stores nationwide. Learn more by visiting the official vivo website.