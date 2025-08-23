Airport worker nabbed for alleged POGO trafficking scheme at Clark

Authorities arrested a suspected POGO recruiter, who also works as an airport employee, on 19 August 2025.

The belated report was released yesterday by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), who carried out the arrest.

The 28-year-old male airport worker was accused of involvement in an illegal recruitment scheme tied to a POGO job in Cambodia.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim applied online for a Customer Service Representative position through a POGO community page. The supposed agency provided travel documents and instructed the applicant to coordinate with the suspect, who was allegedly facilitating his departure. The victim later discovered the recruitment was fraudulent.

The suspect was arrested in the afternoon of 19 August for an alleged violation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

He has since been referred to the Office of the Prosecutor, Department of Justice, for inquest proceedings and is temporarily detained at the CIAPS, AVSEU 3 Custodial Facility pending the release of the inquest resolution.