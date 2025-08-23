Abuan River Adventure and Eco Park: Where crystal waters meet Sierra Madre majesty

• ATV watercrafts: A unique twist on adventure, built for those who love to try something new.

• Paragliding: For the boldest visitors, soaring over the river unveils a panoramic view of the Sierra Madre’s grandeur.

Abuan is more than thrills. It’s a landscape sculpted by nature itself. Visitors marvel at the natural rock formations along the riverbanks and bask in panoramic views of the Sierra Madre Mountains from the Mountain View Deck. It’s a place where every angle feels like a postcard, untouched yet welcoming.

Local care, local heart

What makes Abuan even more special is the community behind it. As part of Ilagan’s vision to become a “livable city by 2030,” the local government prioritized rehabilitating the river and ensuring its long-term preservation.

“The park opened three years ago. Concept po ito ng LGU namin dito sa Ilagan — P20 lang ang entrance. Hindi pa formally open as an eco-park, pero pasyalan na talaga namin ito dito sa Ilagan,” shares Ilagan Tourism Officer Bunny Mar Pastrana.

Even more inspiring, members of the Agta community have been hired as lifeguards, guides and caretakers of the park — ensuring not only safety and cleanliness but also a strong sense of stewardship over their ancestral waters.