A taste of Singapore in Makati

Building on the success of its 2023 run, SingaPob returns with a twist. This year, the celebration will bring a fresh mix of tastes and traditions to the table. From casual bites and hawker favorites to crafted cocktails and refined dining, diners will be spoilt for choice as they experience the full spectrum of Singaporean culinary excellence.

In addition, until 30 September, STB has partnered with Klook to offer exclusive discounts and promotions for travel to Singapore.

Here are the bars, restaurants and special offerings to watch out for at SingaPob:

Candlenut x Hapag

Malcolm Lee of 1 Michelin-starred Candlenut and Pangium joins forces with Thirdy Dolatre and John Kevin Navoa of Hapag to whip up an exclusive tasting menu that celebrates the best of Singapore and Filipino flavors. The collaboration comes as Candlenut marks its 15th anniversary, a milestone for the restaurant that helped shape Singapore’s Peranakan culinary identity.

Keng Eng Kee

Keng Eng Kee started as a family-run hawker stall serving Zi Char dishes. Today, it has been recognized by both the Michelin Guide and 50 Best Discovery guide and has become a dining landmark that foodies and chefs visit when in Singapore, having hosted culinary legends like the late Anthony Bourdain. Keng Eng Kee will be at Super Uncle Claypot.

Jigger & Pony

From its humble origins on Amoy Street and now ensconced in the Amara Hotel on Tanjong Pagar, Jigger & Pony has come a long way, earning the accolade as Singapore’s best bar: it ranks 3rd on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and 5th on the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2024. It continuously innovates classic cocktails since it first opened in 2012, setting the bar high for Singapore’s nightlife scene. Jigger & Pony will be hosted by OTO.

Fura

Fura has put sustainability at the core of everything it does, earning the Ketel One Sustainable Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2024 and landing 95th on the same prestigious list in 2025.

Since opening in late 2023, it has made waves for pushing boundaries with ingredients that are either “abundant” or “invasive,” redefining what sustainable mixology can taste and look like. Catch Fura at Aya.

Night Hawk

Ranked 77th on Asia’s Best Bars in 2025, Night Hawk is a speakeasy bar inspired by Edward Hopper’s 1942 American realism masterpiece “Nighthawks.” The bar channels two key themes from the artwork: urban alienation and voyeurism. Expect a lineup of special drinks for the weekend.

Nighthawk will be at a secret location, and it will be revealed how to unlock it closer to the date!

Mama Diam

At first glance, Mama Diam’s outlet in Singapore looks unassuming. Its facade mimics a small provision store commonly found under Singapore’s public housing blocks from the 1980s to early 2000s, much like sari-sari stores. But behind the unmanned shopfront lies a secret: a speakeasy bar. With its retro theme and nostalgic ambience that carries through in its delicious food and drink menu, Mama Diam is a popular local favourite for intimate hangouts and casual catchups. Discover Mama Diam at Polilya.

Offtrack

Ranked 23rd among Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2025, Offtrack is known for serving up hearty pan-Asian food alongside a tight selection of cult classic cocktails, a packed schedule of local and international disc jockeys and a rotating curation of art, all presented in a warm and homely space. Offtrack will be hosted by Run Rabbit Run.

Origin Bar

Ranking 60th on Asia’s Best Bars in 2025, Origin Bar is tucked inside the Shangri-La Hotel. It captures the spirit of travel — from the interiors that resemble a train station to the cocktails that immerse gastronomes through the city’s five districts: Orchard Road, Chinatown, Little India, Boat Quay and Marina Bay. The bar is a perfect spot for those who want to unwind after a long day of hard work as it exudes “a home away from home” vibe. Origin Bar will be hosted by The Spirits Library.