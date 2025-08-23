A good night with chef Tony Boy of Antonio’s and friends

Antonio’s at PGA Cars is one of the country’s premier destination for fine dining and unforgettable gatherings. Recently, the storied restaurant played host to a truly exceptional evening orchestrated by the ever-gracious Carol Asuncion, together with her partners and the inimitable chef Tony Boy Escalante.

The evening drew Manila’s most stylish set, who arrived in full force despite the season’s rains. The crowd was a chic mix of society, lifestyle and business circles — all eager to indulge in an experience that promised far more than a dinner.

Chef Tony Boy delighted the gathering with Antonio’s famed cuisine, each dish a masterpiece that balanced refinement and flavor with effortless grace. From delicate starters to exquisitely plated mains, the kitchen’s artistry was a true celebration of why Antonio’s continues to reign supreme in the dining scene.

In between courses, guests enjoyed a curated selection of wellness and style indulgences — from revitalizing treatments of RejuvaNAD+ drips, plus offerings of GeneoX advanced facial therapies, guests eagerly signed up for. As a special treat, guests were treated to the much-talked about and newest brain function enhancing Exomind and Emsella chair treatments for pelvic health.

Retailers Original Penguin, Stefano Ricci and Lavrenti Jewelry added luxury style and gifts for guests. These thoughtful additions added a contemporary layer of luxe, seamlessly marrying gastronomy with wellness and style.

Drinks flowed in abundance, with sponsors Philippine Wine Merchants, Grand Cru and Premier Wine & Spirits ensured glasses were never empty. Fine wines, craft cocktails and champagne toasts animated conversations, and the air was filled with laughter and sparkle.

Seen mingling were friends of the hosts, tastemakers and Antonio’s VIP clients, who each brought their own energy to the celebration. It was a tasteful evening of joyful vibes and delightful conversations masterfully pulled together by Ana Amigo-Antonio. A successful and memorable soirée at Antonio’s at PGA Cars, overflowing with culinary brilliance and happiness of a community brought together in style.