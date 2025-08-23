314 PMA ‘Madasilak’ Class of 2029 formally joins AFP Cadet Corps

In a solemn and time-honored tradition, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) formally incorporated 314 fourth-class cadets of the PMA “MADASILAK” Class of 2029 into the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines (CCAFP) during ceremonies held at Borromeo Field on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

MADASILAK, which stands for Mandirigmang Dakila’t Sagisag ng Integridad at Lakas ang Kinabukasan, reflects the class’s commitment to integrity, strength, and a future grounded in honor.

Composed of 249 male and 65 female cadets, the new plebes completed the 12-week New Cadet Battalion (NCBN) training—a physically and mentally demanding rite of passage—signaling their transition from civilian life to military service.

A ceremony steeped in tradition

The Incorporation Rites were witnessed by an estimated 2,650 family members and loved ones, who gathered to mark this significant milestone in their cadets’ journey.

Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta PN, Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy, served as Guest of Honor and Speaker. In his address, he commended the cadets for their perseverance and underscored the deeper meaning of their transformation.

“By learning never to quit, by giving more than one hundred percent, and by living our core values of courage, integrity, and loyalty, you have become a vital part of building a better PMA, a better AFP, and a better Philippines,” he said.

PMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard N. Valencia PN also addressed the cadets, drawing attention to the rapidly evolving security landscape and the need for future military leaders to think beyond traditional warfare.

“Today’s battles no longer happen only on land, at sea, or in the air. We must also be prepared for threats in cyberspace,” Valencia said. “We are shifting from internal security to external defense. You must be ready to think critically, act decisively, and lead in this new battlespace.”

Milestone toward leadership

The Incorporation Ceremony, a hallmark of PMA tradition, formally inducts plebes into the Cadet Corps, symbolizing their readiness to face the rigors of military life. While they have yet to undergo full “Recognition” by the upperclass Corps, incorporation marks a key transition in their training journey.

During the NCBN phase, cadets underwent training in five core areas: Basic Cadet Training, Basic Military Training, Physical Development, Resiliency, and Academic Bridging. These programs focused on instilling discipline, teamwork, and mental toughness.

With their incorporation, the cadets now begin their academic instruction under PMA’s enhanced Bachelor of Science in Management, major in Security Studies—a curriculum designed to prepare them for the multifaceted security challenges of the modern world.

Road ahead

In the weeks and months ahead, PMA Class of 2029 will continue to hone the values of humility, discipline, and followership—core attributes that lay the foundation for effective leadership in the armed forces.

As these young men and women march forward under the proud banner of “MADASILAK,” the Academy reaffirms its enduring commitment to produce future leaders of character, service, and unwavering loyalty to the nation.