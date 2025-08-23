10 Bulacan DPWH officials suspended over questionable flood projects

Baliuag, Bulacan — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has suspended 10 officials from the Bulacan First District Engineering Office (DEO) over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said Friday that the officials, now on floating status, were ordered to explain their role in the questionable projects. Depending on their explanation, they may face removal from office.

“These officials were relieved pending an investigation into ghost projects in their district,” Bonoan said.

The controversy was highlighted by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson in a recent privilege speech, where he cited that 28 flood control projects were listed under the Bulacan 1st DEO in 2024, each averaging P72 million.

The district has also seen leadership changes. Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez took over as head of the Bulacan First DEO on June 13, 2025, replacing Engineer Henry Alcantara, who served as district engineer since 2019. Alcantara was promoted as officer-in-charge (OIC) Assistant Regional Director of DPWH Region IV-A, succeeding Joel Limpengco, now the Regional Director of DPWH Region 6.

Before his appointment, Hernandez was the Assistant District Engineer of the same office.

In a 31 July interview, Hernandez acknowledged that Malolos City and the towns of Calumpit and Guiguinto are among the most flood-prone areas in the province. He admitted that while operations continue, limited funds are delaying the completion of projects.

“Kung ano lang ang dumating na funding, yun lang ang magagawa natin,” Hernandez said, appealing for patience and understanding from Bulacan residents.