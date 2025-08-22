Where work meets wellness

The launch builds on the success of the partnership’s Alabang development. “We began with just one floor at Axis Tower 1 in Alabang, and it leased up quickly. That success opened the door for the exciting opportunity to expand into PBCom Tower, where we’re now able to offer even more flexible workspace solutions,” said McCullough.

Brion-Lirio echoed the demand: “It reflected the high demand for top-notch flexible workspaces. This expansion, part of our shared vision to create smart, sustainable spaces that empower entrepreneurs and businesses with the tools they need to succeed, was made possible through our partnership with KMC, the largest premium co-working space provider in the Philippines.”

The FLX PBCom Tower, which is more than 1,500 square meters in size, has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a 360-degree view of the Makati skyline. The office incorporates contemporary color schemes and Biophilic design components, which have been scientifically proven to lower job stress and improve mental clarity.

“We’ve had our eyes on this space for almost 16 years. With its prime location along Ayala Avenue and its status as one of the tallest towers, it’s always been an iconic spot. The partnership made it all possible, and now we’re thrilled to bring FLX to life here,” said McCullough.

Being PEZA-accredited, FLX PBCom Tower enhances its standing as a forward-thinking option for both domestic and foreign firms by opening tax benefits for eligible enterprises.