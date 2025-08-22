Where work meets wellness

Imagine having a workspace that seems more like a hangout than a cubicle farm — complete with a wellness area, skyline views and collaborative couches. FLX PBCom Tower is providing precisely that to Makati.
FLX is growing in more strategic districts in response to the growing demand for agile, experience-led workplaces. This will enable businesses to scale more quickly, run more effectively and draw in top talent while providing areas that are optimized for both performance and well-being.
With the official opening of FLX PBCom Tower, KMC Solutions, the biggest provider of flexible workspaces in the Philippines, and real estate giant Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), celebrated a new chapter in their expanding collaboration.
This is not your typical workplace opening. Situated in the center of Makati’s central business district, it is the newest joint venture between real estate giant Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and KMC Solutions, the Philippines’ leading provider of flexible workspaces.
This expansion places FLX in one of the most prominent business addresses in the nation and debuts the partners’ first joint venture in Makati’s Central Business District (CBD). The cutting-edge facility, which rises from the 33rd floor of PBCom Tower along Ayala Avenue, redefines flexible workspaces by emphasizing creativity, teamwork and wellness-driven design.
With more than 300 seats spread over modular private suites, co-working spaces, collaborative lounges and versatile event zones, the new hub occupies more than 1,400 square meters. The introduction coincides with the demand for flexible workplace options surpassing that of traditional offices, demonstrating the trend toward more sustainable and human-centered working methods.
The milestone was celebrated with an exclusive “Opening Night Socials,” graced by KMC leadership — vice president of Workplace Solutions KC Tamayo-Gamboa, VP of Marketing Gian Reyes, chief operating officer Tracy Ignacio, chief executive officer Parikshat Nagpal and co-founders Michael McCullough and Atty. Amanda Carpo — as well as Filinvest executives including VP of Business Development Michael Mamalateo, Chief Legal Counsel Maria Victoria M. Reyes-Beltran, and FLI Offices president Maricel Brion-Lirio. Makati City Councilor King Yabut joined the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, symbolizing the development’s contribution to the city’s evolving business and wellness landscape.
The launch builds on the success of the partnership’s Alabang development. “We began with just one floor at Axis Tower 1 in Alabang, and it leased up quickly. That success opened the door for the exciting opportunity to expand into PBCom Tower, where we’re now able to offer even more flexible workspace solutions,” said McCullough.
Brion-Lirio echoed the demand: “It reflected the high demand for top-notch flexible workspaces. This expansion, part of our shared vision to create smart, sustainable spaces that empower entrepreneurs and businesses with the tools they need to succeed, was made possible through our partnership with KMC, the largest premium co-working space provider in the Philippines.”
The FLX PBCom Tower, which is more than 1,500 square meters in size, has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a 360-degree view of the Makati skyline. The office incorporates contemporary color schemes and Biophilic design components, which have been scientifically proven to lower job stress and improve mental clarity.
“We’ve had our eyes on this space for almost 16 years. With its prime location along Ayala Avenue and its status as one of the tallest towers, it’s always been an iconic spot. The partnership made it all possible, and now we’re thrilled to bring FLX to life here,” said McCullough.
Being PEZA-accredited, FLX PBCom Tower enhances its standing as a forward-thinking option for both domestic and foreign firms by opening tax benefits for eligible enterprises.
Holistic well-being is also a key component of the new site. It provides a carefully designed wellness area with massage and locker facilities, breakout lounges and culture-driven corners that promote balance and productivity in addition to enterprise-grade boardrooms, executive meeting rooms, soundproof phone booths and luxury co-working spaces.
Employees may thrive both within and outside the office, thanks to its convenient location along Ayala Avenue, which guarantees accessibility with direct transportation links, food alternatives and close proximity to major financial institutions.
FLX PBCom Tower offers round-the-clock information technology (IT), security, facilities and administrative services through KMC’s end-to-end support approach, allowing companies to swiftly move in, lessen operational stress and grow with ease.
In a setting designed for optimal performance and well-being, the space caters to regional teams seeking a premium home base, startups seeking expansion and businesses establishing satellite hubs.