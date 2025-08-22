UAAP appoints Reyes as cage commissioner

Jose Antonio “Jai” Reyes has been appointed as University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball commissioner beginning Season 88.

Reyes, 38, is a product of Ateneo de Manila University, where he played for the Blue Eagles from Seasons 68 to 72 and earned a degree in BS Communications Technology Management.

He was named Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 68 and later became a two-time men’s basketball champion in Seasons 71 and 72.

Following his professional career, Reyes founded Asiabasket, a league that organizes amateur basketball tournaments.

“I felt happy and excited that I could help build the UAAP because the league has opened so many opportunities for me,” Reyes said.

“I hope I can contribute to improving the league so it can do the same for the younger athletes.”

Joining Reyes in the Basketball Commissioner’s Office are deputy commissioners Dino Lee, Mikko Abello (high school division), and Regina “Ginny” Velarde (women’s division).

Seasoned mentor Jong Uichico will also serve as consultant.

Uichico is a product of De La Salle University, also coaching the Green Archers to back-to-back runners-up finishes during Seasons 59 and 60. He is currently the head coach of NLEX in the Philippine Basketball Association and is the head of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Coaches Academy.

“His experience is invaluable. He also headed the referee department of the SBP for quite some time,” Reyes said.

Liberato “Levi” Valenzuela will serve as the technical head, while veteran referee Ferdinand “Bong” Pascual will conduct the referee workshop.

Valenzuela is an honorary International Basketball Federation (FIBA) member and a FIBA Rules Contributor. He has recently retired from officiating in 2020.

Pascual is the referee supervisor of the PBA and also officiated during the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.

Lee has served as a coach at Philadelphia High School, a board member in the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association, a sports coordinator at Pace Academy, the league operations head of Asiabasket, and the general manager of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines.

Abello served as a coach of Ateneo’s grade school and high school basketball teams in the QCAA and MyBall tournaments from 2005 to 2011. He is currently the head of marketing for Salomon and Anta Philippines.

Velarde previously served as head coach of De La Salle-Zobel’s high school girls’ basketball team during UAAP Season 82 and was also the tournament commissioner of the Jordan Brand Dayo23 Women’s Tournament. At present, she works as the business operations manager of Cisco Systems Philippines.