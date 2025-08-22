Tuesday Vargas opens up on ADHD, abuse and mental health battles

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

Comedian and actress Tuesday Vargas has long been known for her humor, quick wit and resilience on stage. But behind the laughter lies a deeply personal journey she only recently chose to share with the public—a story of survival, mental health struggles and the long path toward healing.

In a Facebook post, Tuesday revealed 10 truths about her life that most people did not know, many of which shed light on her experiences with neurodivergence and the scars of abuse.

Growing up different

Tuesday recalled being diagnosed with high-functioning autism and ADHD at the age of 12, a moment that explained the quirks and restlessness people around her often dismissed as “makulit.” At a time when studies on ADHD and autism in women were scarce, she had to navigate her condition largely on her own.

Instead of medication, she underwent cognitive behavioral therapy, which helped her cope. Yet school remained a challenge: her IQ of 146 put her at the borderline gifted level, but ADHD made focus and social interaction difficult. Report cards would often read: “Matalino pero makulit.”

The hidden pain of abuse

In her post, Tuesday also alluded to suffering different forms of abuse growing up, though she chose not to disclose the details just yet. “Please pardon me for keeping this one to myself muna,” she wrote, suggesting that while she has made strides in opening up, some wounds still remain too raw.

This admission sheds light on the darker reality that many survivors of abuse face: Carrying invisible trauma even while trying to live life normally.

Breaking down and breaking through

Her struggles did not end in childhood. In adulthood, Tuesday became a single mother at 21, often sacrificing her own meals just to provide for her son. Romantic relationships later failed her, too, leaving her heartbroken and financially drained.

The toll on her mental health grew heavier. Since 2018, she has been in therapy, which intensified during the pandemic as her conditions worsened. Today, she continues to battle generalized anxiety disorder, PTSD and panic attacks.

In a painfully honest revelation, Tuesday admitted to having attempted suicide twice. Her words echoed the silent suffering many people carry: “Now I suffer from generalized anxiety, PTSD and panic attack disorder which I am currently working on. I tried to unalive myself twice.”

Finding strength in vulnerability

Despite everything, Tuesday describes herself as a fighter — someone determined not to let her conditions define or limit her. “I am the love of my life,” she declared, emphasizing the importance of self-love after years of broken relationships and unhealed trauma.

As a mother, she draws strength from raising her son, praying he grows into someone who never gives up, no matter the challenges.

A call for compassion

Tuesday’s post was not only a personal confession — it was also a plea for empathy and awareness. She reminded her followers that the people who smile the brightest and seem the most capable often carry the heaviest burdens.

“Check on your friends,” she urged. “Especially those that smile and laugh a lot, those who are really good in social situations, those who do not ask for help. Your phone call might just save a life.”

She also included crucial mental health resources, such as the NCMH Crisis Hotline (1800-1888-1553) and free psychiatric consultations at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), encouraging anyone struggling to seek help without shame.

Breaking the silence

Tuesday Vargas' revelation is more than a list of personal struggles — it’s a powerful reminder that even those who bring joy to others often fight silent battles of their own.

Her courage to speak up adds to the growing conversation about mental health, ADHD and the lifelong impact of abuse in the Philippines, where stigma still lingers.

Through her story, Tuesday proves that vulnerability is not weakness — it’s strength. And sometimes, survival itself is the loudest punchline of all.