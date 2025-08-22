Tribal trip

Not only immigrants are leaving the United States with the crackdown on illegal aliens and criminals. Some American families are also leaving and relocating, like the Oberlin family of Amarillo, Texas.

Makayla and Brian Oberlin sold their five-bedroom house and other belongings and went to live in the jungles of Panama together with their children aged 10, 12 and 14 in April, New York Post (NYP) reports.

Living costs in the jungle are way lower than in Amarillo—their house costs only $1,700 a month and they spend only $400 for groceries for one month, according to Makayla.

She said the family is also happy with the friendly community which holds weekly game nights open to expatriates.

Meanwhile, a Texas woman also left for abroad to live in a forest, but apparently without informing her parents. This prompted the family of Kaura Taylor to report her as missing, according to NYP.

Authorities in Scotland found Taylor in the Scottish forest of Jedburgh, but the Texan denied she was missing.

“Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child,” Taylor said in a video message from a tent in the forest.

Taylor lives in the Kingdom of Kubala and has for her companions its ruler, King Atehene, a former opera singer, and Queen Nandi.

The three claim they are a lost tribe of Hebrews, with their king descended from David the Messiah, and their ancestors were cast out when Queen Elizabeth I deported native black Jacobites from the United Kingdom, according to NYP.

The trio said they live a simple life and aim to fulfill a prophecy to establish their kingdom and bring other “lost tribes” back into the fold, NYP reports.