The new pulse of car-free Sundays

Hoops and heartbeats

Game on as the very first TITAN Summer Jam 3×3 Basketball Tournament tipped off at Ayala Triangle Gardens, bringing together 16 teams and over 60 young ballers (ages 14 to 19) for some sun-soaked action. More than just hoops, the youth-focused tourney is Ayala Land’s way of championing sports as a platform for the next generation — watch out for expanded age brackets in future runs.

Beyond the courts, the event showed off how Ayala Triangle Gardens can flex as both an arena for play and a chill hangout spot — perfect proof that the district is not just for office hours, but also for fitness, community and fun.

Garden Pickleball series launch

Meanwhile, another court sport made its stylish debut. Pickleball — the fast-rising global craze — landed at Car-Free Sundays on Ayala Avenue, attracting weekend warriors, lifestyle influencers and curious newbies.

Leading the charge is Nicole Cordoves (Miss Grand International 2016 1st Runner-Up) and Ateneo Lady Eagles’ Dzi Gervacio, who both helped first-timers swing into the game.

“We’re widening the menu of movement — from running and cycling to court sports — so people of different ages and fitness levels can find their fit,” Quimpo added. These are being done in time with the upcoming celebration of the second anniversary of Car Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue, happening on 7 September.

Celebrate two years of movement and community as the anniversary edition will feature a fun run, more fitness activities and a photo exhibit spotlighting portraits of real people who make Car-Free Sundays part of their week. Bring family, friends and teammates — and be part of the story.